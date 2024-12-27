Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Mobile Games, Puzzle & Dragons | Tagged: Digimon, digimon adventure

Digimon Adventure Arrives Today in Puzzle & Dragons

Puzzle & Dragons has a new collaboration happening today, as the characters from Digimon Adventure have digivolved into the game

Article Summary Join the Digimon Adventure collab in Puzzle & Dragons, running until January 13.

Battle in themed dungeons, earn rewards, and explore new quests with select Digimon characters.

Special bundles offer guaranteed pulls for select Digimon and exclusive in-game items.

Log in daily for bonuses, including a ★7+ Digimon Egg Machine after 10 days.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched the latest collaboration event for Puzzle & Dragons, as Digimon Adventure has digiformed in the game. Starting today and running until January 13, you'll find several characters from the show included in the title in various ways, including Omnimon, Diaboromon, and Taichi Yagami & Agumon. You can read the full details below, which show off a new quest, new stickers, a new icon, a monster exchange, and bundle options for those who really want to pay money into the game.

Puzzle & Dragons x Digimon Adventure

Login Stamps: Players can earn daily login bonuses including the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine, TAMADRA, King Diamond Dragon, and more! Earn a ★7+ Digimon Egg Machine by logging in for 10 days of the collab duration.

Get Ready to use your Digivice: Be DigiDestined and battle in seven Digimon Adventure-themed Dungeons!

Digimon Adventure Quest: Head to the Event Quest and try out the Digimon Adventure Quest! Players who clear a Quest Level (total of 10 Quest Levels) will receive 1 Magic Stone, with the chance to earn up to 10 Magic Stones total. P&D Pass subscribers can earn additional Quest Level Rewards! For each Quest Level, players will be given missions for select dungeons listed below, where they can receive Quest Rewards including a Digimon Adventure Egg Machine for clearing missions.

Select dungeons: Digimon Adventure-Novice; Digimon Adventure-Expert; Apocalymon Descended!; Digimon Adventure Colosseum!; and [Agumon] Title Challenge!

Digimon Adventure-Novice / Digimon Adventure-Expert: The Digimon Adventure-Novice and Digimon Adventure-Expert dungeons can now be explored at Special Dungeons. Collect Digimon Collab Medals here and exchange them for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. Digimon Adventure-Novice: Earn various Quest Rewards for each floor cleared as missions, including 1 billion Coins and 1,000 + Points. By completing all floors, players will receive Omnimon (Reward) as a Quest Reward. Digimon Adventure-Expert: Earn various Quest Rewards for each floor cleared as missions including 5x Rainbowpy and 1x Event Medal – Rainbow. By completing all floors, players will receive one pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine as a Quest Reward. Digimon Adventure-Expert will be available starting 12/31 at 18:00 (PST).

The Digimon Adventure-Novice and Digimon Adventure-Expert dungeons can now be explored at Special Dungeons. Collect Digimon Collab Medals here and exchange them for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. Apocalymon Descended!: Apocalymon Descended! can now be explored at Special Dungeons. Players who defeat the boss are guaranteed an Apocalymon to drop. Earn various Quest Rewards for clearing missions including one pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine when clearing Apocalymon Descended!. Multiplayer! Apocalymon Descended!: A 3-Player Multiplayer mode of Apocalymon Descended!.

Apocalymon Descended! can now be explored at Special Dungeons. Players who defeat the boss are guaranteed an Apocalymon to drop. Earn various Quest Rewards for clearing missions including one pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine when clearing Apocalymon Descended!. Digimon Adventure Colosseum!: Digimon Adventure Colosseum! can now be explored at Special Dungeons. Players using a Digimon Adventure collab character as their team leader increase the drop rate to 100%. Earn Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including one pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine when clearing Digimon Adventure Colosseum!. Clearing this dungeon for the first time also grants players a 4-PvP Icon Agumon. Multiplayer! Digimon Adventure Colosseum!: A 3-Player Multiplayer mode of Digimon Adventure Colosseum!. To bring the drop rate to 100%, all three players must use a Digimon Adventure collab character as the leader.

Digimon Adventure Colosseum! can now be explored at Special Dungeons. Players using a Digimon Adventure collab character as their team leader increase the drop rate to 100%. Earn Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including one pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine when clearing Digimon Adventure Colosseum!. Clearing this dungeon for the first time also grants players a 4-PvP Icon Agumon. [Agumon] Title Challenge!: Head to the Special Dungeons and test your skills in the solo-play [Agumon] Title Challenge!. Players are given a time limit and a fixed Helper in this dungeon. Earn the [Agumon] title when clearing this dungeon for the first time and receive the Digimon Collab Medal – Rainbow as a Quest Reward.

Patamon 4-PvP Icon: Purchase the new collab-exclusive 4-PvP Icon, Patamon, with Magic Stones!

Monster Exchange: The Digivice will be available at the Monster Exchange during the collab.

Special Bundles

30 Magic Stones & Omnimon Egg Machine ($29.99): This bundle grants 30 Magic Stones, 300,000 MP, and an Omnimon Egg Machine that guarantees Omnimon to be pulled. Pulling Omnimon for the first time also grants a special badge, Collab Enhancement [Digimon Adventure].

This bundle grants 30 Magic Stones, 300,000 MP, and an Omnimon Egg Machine that guarantees Omnimon to be pulled. Pulling Omnimon for the first time also grants a special badge, Collab Enhancement [Digimon Adventure]. 30 Magic Stones & Taichi Yagami & Agumon Egg Machine ($29.99): This bundle grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and a Taichi Yagami & Agumon Egg Machine that guarantees Taichi Yagami & Agumon to be pulled. Pulling Taichi Yagami & Agumon for the first time also grants a special Digimon Adventure Collab BGM Set.

This bundle grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and a Taichi Yagami & Agumon Egg Machine that guarantees Taichi Yagami & Agumon to be pulled. Pulling Taichi Yagami & Agumon for the first time also grants a special Digimon Adventure Collab BGM Set. 20 Magic Stones & Yamato Ishida & Gabumon Egg Machine ($19.99): This bundle grants 20 Magic Stones and a Yamato Ishida & Gabumon Egg Machine that guarantees Yamato Ishida & Gabumon to be pulled. Pulling Yamato Ishida & Gabumon for the first time also grants a special Digimon Adventure Orbs Skin.

This bundle grants 20 Magic Stones and a Yamato Ishida & Gabumon Egg Machine that guarantees Yamato Ishida & Gabumon to be pulled. Pulling Yamato Ishida & Gabumon for the first time also grants a special Digimon Adventure Orbs Skin. 20 Magic Stones & ★7+ Digimon Egg Machine ($19.99): This bundle grants 20 Magic Stones and a ★7+ Digimon Egg Machine that guarantees a ★7+ Rarity character to be pulled.

This bundle grants 20 Magic Stones and a ★7+ Digimon Egg Machine that guarantees a ★7+ Rarity character to be pulled. 1 Magic Stone & Digimon Adventure Egg Machine ($0.99): This bundle grants 1 Magic Stone and a pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!