Everspace 2 Releases Drake: Gang Wars Update In Early Access

Rockfish Games has dropped a new update into Everspace 2 as it sits in Early Access as players will experience Drake: Gang Wars. The update adds an entirely new star system to the game simply called "Drake", as you're getting lava and ice environments, underwater exploration, several new enemy types, new status effects, brand new challenges, and a three-chapter side quest. We have more info on the update below as it is officially live and ready as soon as you update the game.

The new star system features over a dozen handcrafted locations with exciting and gorgeous set pieces for intense ship-to-ship combat, numerous things to discover, puzzles to solve, and challenges to master. Each controlled by three new factions, the Coalition, Retaliators, and Zurilia, the system's regions feature lava and ice areas that introduce new gameplay mechanics where player ships are exposed to heat and frost damage as well as high pressure when going underwater.

The set of side quests serves as the introduction to the Drake system, and while Rockfish Games keeps the final act of the campaign close to the chest, these missions will give dedicated players a sample of what to expect in the final battle. Furthermore, the Early Access version of Everspace 2 is boosting the player level cap up to 25, introducing three new pilot perks as well as a few new companion perks.

Extending well beyond those additions, the team has also added new passives for all ship sub-classes and new secondary weapon bonus attributes. These will expand Everspace 2's capacity for different playstyles and ship builds for all of our pilots who like to tinker. Mutators are also added to high-risk areas for those in the community asking for more of a challenge. On the technical side, TrackIR support and AMD FSR have also been added to the game.