Everything From The Winter 2024 Wholesome Snack Showcase

Wholesome Games held their Winter 2024 Wholesome Snack Showcase ahead of The Game Awards, showing off several indie titles today

Article Summary Discover charming indie titles in Wholesome Snack Showcase Winter 2024, from relaxing adventures to magical RPGs.

Cute games like "A Waddleful Life" and "Capy Castaway" bring adorable animal experiences to life.

Immerse in emotional stories such as "Pine: A Story Of Loss" and "Spirit Swap," blending heartfelt tales and puzzles.

Build and explore picturesque worlds with gems like "Little Rocket Lab" and "River Towns."

Continuing this week's run of video game livestreams leading up to The 2024 Game Awards, Wholesome Games held their Wholesome Snack Showcase for Winter 2024. Today we got a look at several indie titles, some of them already known and released, but we also got some new revealed and premiere titles. We have the full list for you below, along with the video from today's stream to watch above.

A Waddle Life

A Waddleful Life is a cute, relaxing game where you play as a duck and raise ducklings. Care for your ducklings and help them grow from tiny hatchings to their first flight.

Aikyam

The village of Aikyam is in chaos! The village's beloved co-mayors suddenly and mysteriously disappear, as demons plot to plunge the world into eternal darkness with the help of Aikyam's relic, the Celestial Glue. It's up to Vishva, Ramli, and Guruji to dazzle the hearts of disgruntled villagers with extravagant turn-based dance battles and rally them against the demons in this Bollywood-inspired fantasy RPG!

Capy Castaway

Capy Castaway will throw you into a whimsical adventure with a curious capybara and a clever crow as they set off to find their way home! Sniff, dig, and explore a vibrant world brimming with wonder, challenges, and heartwarming friendships at every turn.

Despelote

Despelote is a soccer game about people. Get immersed in the streets and parks of Quito through the eyes and ears of eight year old Julián. Dribble, pass and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone's way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup.

Duck Detective

When spookiness strikes a luxury campsite, the one and only Duck Detective is summoned to quack the case. Inspect evidence, make de-duck-tions, and solve this no-murder mystery!

Little Rocket Lab

Transform your childhood home as you build brilliant factories and forge lifelong friendships, then reach for the skies and finally finish your family's dream – your mother's precious rocket ship. Roll up your sleeves, it turns out that saving this town really IS rocket science! You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family's dream project – a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals. From simple drills and furnaces to complex assemblers, cranes and miles of conveyor belts, you'll convert local resources into useful materials and bring industry back to sleepy St. Ambroise.

Locomoto

Locomoto is a cosy, life-sim adventure train game where you are the conductor! Customise, manage and expand your train as well as tend to your colourful, furry passengers. Board your train and embark on a journey through beautiful landscapes, all while enjoying the soft, lofi beats of an extensive original soundtrack.

Loftia

Welcome to Loftia, a cozy, multiplayer world where you can build towards a brighter, more sustainable future! Connect with friends both old and new, to farm, craft, explore, decorate, and create a meaningful impact – together.

Lou's Lagoon

Traverse the vibrant Limbo Archipelago in search of your Uncle Lou, who mysteriously disappeared and left you his seaplane delivery service. Explore the islands, harvest resources, and hone your crafting skills to complete jobs and grow your business!

NAIAD

Immerse yourself in a relaxing, minimalist and colorful adventure. Flow with Naiad across a mysterious river and interact with its fauna and flora to discover little secrets. Enjoy a wholesome experience with an original and dreamy visual style.

Piece By Piece

It's time to open shop! Inherit your family's repair shop, and roll up your sleeves. Fix up the prized possessions of the forest folk, paint yourself a masterpiece to sell and make your family shop all your own with decorations, furniture and cookies! Take on your Grandpa's old shop and fix up your customer's treasured belongings. From bells to binoculars and toys to teapots, each forest friend will have something new for you to repair!

Pinbleton Park

Pinbleton Park is a small open world cosy adventure game where the whole world can transform into a giant pinball table. Help the villagers, rescue lost spirits, craft new pinball elements, and take down the corporation bent on destroying the forest!

Pine: A Story Of Loss

Alone in the forest glade he shared with his wife, a woodworker struggles to accept her passing. Help him hold on to cherished memories of their life together as he struggles to care for himself and his now empty home. Pine is a single-serving game focused on telling a beautiful, emotional tale.

River Towns

Solve puzzles by placing buildings and creating vibrant cities in River Towns. Each district has its own style and shapes, making every level a new challenge. Help to restore and rebuild our River Towns. Each of the three districts has its own set of shapes which are shuffled randomly. This makes every game you play a new and unique puzzle to solve. The different district's unique and vibrant architecture combines into beautiful little towns along the river. As the town grows, more townspeople move in and bring life back into this old and broken world.

Rusty's Retirement

Rusty's Retirement is an idle-farming simulator designed to sit at the bottom of your screen allowing you to work on other tasks while caring for your farm! A relaxing idle-farming simulator that sits at the bottom of your screen while you do other things.

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light is a peaceful, award-winning MMO from the creators of Journey. Explore a beautifully-animated kingdom across seven realms and create enriching memories with other players in this delightful puzzle-adventure game.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a story-rich musical adventure game about Snufkin restoring the valley and helping the quirky and memorable characters and critters who call it home. A series of hideous parks have cropped up in Moominvalley, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin you will distract police officers, pull out signs, and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants' home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper's plans…

Spirit Swap

Cast spells, be queer, & crash the biggest concert of the year! Spirit Swap is an action-puzzle game set in a lush, narrative-driven world of witchy demons.

Star Birds

Star Birds is a colorful sci-fi building and resource management game where you help your population of spacefaring birds prosper and thrive. No matter if you're a genre veteran or want to get a foot into an oftentimes overwhelming space: the Star Birds will be happy to have you by their side. And not just because chaos would ensue very quickly without you.

Sugardew Island

In this cozy farming game, you have to run your own farm shop. Take care of your animals and your farm, sell your goods to the cute Forest Folk, upgrade the island and fulfill small orders from the Harmony Tree to fill the island with life again.

Tales of Seiku

Settle into your magical new life in a world of Yokai! Harness your powers of transformation to manage your farm and explore the world, grow bonds with extraordinary islanders, and uncover the secrets of the Seikyu. Adventure, magic and romance await in this enchanting farming life-sim!

TOEM 2

Step back into the shoes of a curious photographer and set off on a brand new adventure all about uncovering hidden details, helping friends along the way, and documenting the world's little wonders in TOEM 2, the sequel to the acclaimed TOEM.

Winter Burrow

Winter Burrow is a cozy woodland survival game. Explore, gather resources, craft tools, knit warm sweaters, bake pies and meet the locals! In Winter Burrow, you play a mouse who returns from the big city to find their childhood home in ruins. To make matters worse, your Aunt (who was supposed to be looking after it) has gone missing. Restore your broken-down childhood burrow to its former glory so you can relax in front of the fireplace.

Wylde Society

Step into the elegant heels of Vivian Wylde, witch, socialite and host, in period drama sim Wylde Society! Build, run and customise your magical boarding house in turn of the century Fairhaven. Host splendid events, expand your witchcraft, and influence the town. Who will you invite for tea?

