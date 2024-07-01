Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead rising, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Everything New Announced During The Capcom NEXT Livestream

Capcom revealed a number of new items on the way from their Capcom NEXT livestream, including Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Article Summary Capcom unveils Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster with upgraded graphics and gameplay enhancements.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess drops a free demo and an upcoming Okami collaboration.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard hits Apple devices, complete with optimized controls and DLC.

Dragon's Dogma 2 introduces a two-hour free trial and character creation tool.

We're not out of the summer livestream system yet as the Capcom NEXT livestream took place this afternoon with a few announcements. The company revealed a few new items on the way, many of which were already revealed during the Nintendo Direct a couple of weeks ago. However, the biggest of the bunch has to be the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, as we're getting the original game upgraded in several ways for modern platforms. We also got updates on Resident Evil 7 going to Apple devices and a free demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. We have more details from the company below on the newer information and the livestream for you to watch up top.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Say cheese! Everyone's favorite zombie-hunting photojournalist, Frank West, is back in action in the beautifully remastered Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster – launching digitally on Sept. 19, 2024. Brought back to life with Capcom's RE ENGINE, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is the definitive remaster of the classic Dead Rising game from 2006 that delivered a fresh take on the zombie genre with incredible action, over-the-top combat, hordes of weapon choices, wacky costumes (trust us, they're even wackier this time around), and a comedic yet compelling storyline.

If you've been living under a rock or have been trapped in a shopping mall for the last 18 years, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster introduces freelance photojournalist Frank West as he ventures to Willamette, Colorado, after overhearing there is something unnatural going on in town. Frank soon finds out he is in the middle of a zombie takeover and has 72 hours to uncover the truth about this outbreak! There are a bunch of new features and gameplay improvements in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster that will have both veterans and newcomers falling in love with the game (again), including:

Improved Graphics : Experience Willamette Parkview Mall being overrun by hordes of zombies like never before in up to 4K resolution with a 60 FPS frame rate!

: Experience Willamette Parkview Mall being overrun by hordes of zombies like never before in up to 4K resolution with a 60 FPS frame rate! Updated Character Models : Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster introduces new, high-end character modeling for Frank West, the unhinged Psychopaths, NPCs like Brad, Jessie, Isabela, and the beloved Madonna, survivors of the outbreak, and the seemingly endless waves of zombies!

: introduces new, high-end character modeling for Frank West, the unhinged Psychopaths, NPCs like Brad, Jessie, Isabela, and the beloved Madonna, survivors of the outbreak, and the seemingly endless waves of zombies! Olá! Bonjour! Ciao!: For the first time ever, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster comes fully packed with voiceovers for all characters in nine different languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, and Russian! The game will also have subtitles across 14 languages, including the aforementioned nine plus Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Polish, and Arabic! ¿¿Cómo se dice WOW??

For the first time ever, comes fully packed with voiceovers for all characters in nine different languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, and Russian! The game will also have subtitles across 14 languages, including the aforementioned nine plus Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Polish, and Arabic! ¿¿Cómo se dice WOW?? Quality-of-(Undead) Life Improvements : Numerous adjustments and highly requested features have been added to the game, like: Frank West now has the ability to move while aiming! Aspiring photojournalists can customize action shots with filters to get the best glam shot of their favorite zombies! Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster now has auto-save functionality! Need a bathroom break? Don't worry…manual saves are still available when you need a breather. All NPC and survivor interactions are now fully voiced! New and improved NPC behaviors! Real-time lighting and shadow effects! More intuitive and user-friendly controls! New fine-tuned user interface!

: Numerous adjustments and highly requested features have been added to the game, like:

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Free Demo

Try your hand at Capcom's newest upcoming game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which combines action and strategy elements, plus a captivating Japanese-inspired setting, with a free demo available now across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam! As a celebration for the demo releasing today, a special collaboration with Capcom's 2006 action-adventure classic Okami will be coming to Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, including exclusive Okami collaboration weapons and costumes, plus a special Okami collaboration soundtrack! As a bonus, since Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is all about working together with the villagers you rescue, if players work together to accumulate 1 billion crystals and find 15 of the hidden Lucky Mallets, the Okami collaboration items will be included as a free title update at launch for everyone who purchases a copy of the game!

Using a day/night cycle and creatively blending multiple gameplay genres from action adventure to real-time strategy to tower defense , Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will test players' strategic and real-time decision-making abilities. During the day, you'll explore the village, purify the "defiled" villagers, assign those villagers various roles, and choose where to place them in order to best protect the Maiden Yoshiro. During the night, the sinister Seethe emerge to attack the mountain. Upgrade villager roles to get yourself more support and issue commands to the villagers while fighting alongside them to defeat the Seethe and purify each village. Players can freely reset upgrades and redistribute them to other roles, and even upgrade Soh with new attacks and abilities in order to customize their strategies however they want.

Launching globally on July 19, 2024, and available for pre-order now with exclusive pre-order items, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess features mythical Japanese-inspired elements and visually captivating gameplay as players embody the protagonist Soh to make strategic decisions and use ritualistic dancing sword actions to protect the Maiden Yoshiro and bring peace back to the villages of Mt. Kafuku.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Returns on Apple

This week, Resident Evil 7 biohazard welcomes Apple devices to the family. This highly acclaimed entry in the beloved survival horror series is spreading its spores to the App Store tomorrow, launching on July 2, 2024, for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later. Players can try a portion of Ethan Winters' harrowing investigation into his wife's disappearance with a free download before accessing the full campaign with a single purchase. The main game is bundled with the Not A Hero story DLC, which follows Chris Redfield on a mission to put the case to rest. The package also supports Universal Purchase and cross-progression, so Apple fans are able to play across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and continue their save games whether at home or on the go.

Powered by RE ENGINE, Resident Evil 7 biohazard runs natively on Apple devices with impressive visuals and remarkable performance. This release also includes newly optimized controls for iPhone and iPad, including an Auto Fire option and fully touch-compatible menus, so playing without a traditional controller is more intuitive than ever. Players can also dive deeper into Ethan Winters' tale with the Gold Edition upgrade, which expands the game with a variety of optional DLC, including extra story content and game modes. Resident Evil 7 biohazard Director Koshi Nakanishi also joined Capcom NEXT and confirmed a new entry in the franchise is currently in development.

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Free Trial Challenges

The critically acclaimed Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently hosting a limited-time free trial across all platforms timed with its first sale. Experience up to two hours of the engrossing action-RPG adventure, with save data transferred to the full game upon purchase. Use the free Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage tool to create your Arisen and Main Pawn in advance, and fully enjoy your trial. Venture forth Arisen!

