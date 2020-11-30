Everything Pokémon GO Players Need to Know About Abomasnow

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tomorrow's release of Mega Abomasnow raids, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 460, Abomasnow is a dual Grass/Ice-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has a slight gender difference, with the female exhibiting longer flaps on its chest. Referred to as the "Frost Tree Pokémon," this is what Abomasnow's Dex entry says:

It lives a quiet life on mountains that are perpetually covered in snow. It hides itself by whipping up blizzards.

Abomasnow is the second-stage evolution of Snover, also Grass/Ice-type that shares its "Frost Tree" classification. Mega Abomasnow introduced this powered-up version of Abomasnow entering Mega Raids in Pokémon GO tomorrow. This Mega Evolution retains its typing.

For fans of the anime, Abomasnow has multiple appearances. It debuted in Pikachu's Ice Adventure and then featured in Classroom Training!, Survival of the striation Gym!, Over the Mountain of Snow, and more. It also had a brief appearance in the film Giratina and the Sky Warrior.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Abomasnow:

Diamond: It whips up blizzards in mountains that are always buried in snow. It is the abominable snowman.

Pearl: It blankets wide areas in snow by whipping up blizzards. It is also known as "The Ice Monster."

Black/White: They appear when the snow flowers bloom. When the petals fall, they retreat to places unknown again.

Sword: If it sees any packs of Darumaka going after Snover, it chases them off, swinging its sizable arms like hammers.

Shield: This Pokémon is known to bring blizzards. A shake of its massive body is enough to cause whiteout conditions.