Everything Revealed During PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024

Ahead of The Game Awards, we have yet another livestream, as the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024 highlighted several titles

Article Summary PC Gaming Show 2024 unveils exciting titles like Moonlighter 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Control 2.

Discover new gameplay in games such as Revenge of the Savage Planet, Sol Mates, and Tempest Rising.

Action, strategy, and survival genres shine with entries like Killing Floor 3, Abyssus, and SpaceCraft.

Classic franchises return with Perfect Dark, Mafia: The Old Country, and Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater.

With The Game Awards happening next week, some companies just can't help themselves when it comes to holding excessive two-hour livestreams. Hence, why we have yet another PC Gaming Show this week. This Winter edition dubbed the Most Wanted showcase, had a number of reveals and updates, as well as some world premiere titles in the mix. We have the full rundown of everything revealed for the primary showcase for you below, as well as the entire video for you to check out above.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

The sequel builds upon its predecessor's winning formula of dungeon-crawling exploration, action RPG combat, and shopkeeping. Players will join Will and his companions, stranded in a mysterious dimension in the village of Tresna. With his sights set on restoring its former glory—and his shop to its former renown—Will also discovers a tantalizing opportunity to return home, thanks to a curious relic collector.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown

Play as each of the four iconic Turtles — Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo — and take the fight to the nefarious Foot Clan, among other iconic villains. Brawl it out in mutating levels, from the rooftops to the sewers, as the turtles confront the rise of a dangerous new leader. Each playable Turtle has their own mini-campaign, where you wield unique movesets and utilize super moves to turn the tide against opponents in strategic, turn-based battles.

Sol Mates

Designed best for short, exhilarating sessions with friends, Sol Mates is mission-based with elements of procedural generation and narrative content. Players encounter vicious pirates, treacherous black holes, explosive decompression, and robots that rarely tip well. As players steer, shield, and blast their way through the stars, they'll need to work together. Make key narrative and strategic decisions as a united crew; one wrong move, and you might find yourself surrounded by giant alien spiders!

Mohrta

Mohrta is a slow-paced, exploration-heavy FPS game, where you delve into unique and bizarre dimensions, fight gnarly creatures, and defeat deific bosses. Tackle these areas and bosses in any order that you choose, build and upgrade your arsenal to suit your playstyle, and uncover a hidden truth behind the events of the game's story.

Judas

A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

Killing Floor 3

It's 2091 and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bioengineered monsters called zeds. Now, join the rebel group Nightfall in this co-op action/horror FPS that puts you and your teammates in a battle for the future of humanity.

Gold Gold Adventure Gold

It's all about the money, you fool! Build a city, invite adventurers, and give them quests until they solve your problems… of not having enough gold! Do you know how much pet-god food costs these days? Not to mention building a city in a land besieged by monsters! For connoisseurs of unique colony-builders, Gold Gold Adventure Gold is a mix of Cult-of-the-Lamb, Rimworld and Majesty, mixed with Black & White and a pinch of Against the Storm.

Cairn

Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival climber from the creators of Furi and Haven. Plan your route carefully and climb anywhere, managing pitons and resources to survive the unforgiving Mount Kami. Discover what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve the ascent of a lifetime. Cairn is a realistic mountain ascent adventure with an intuitive climbing simulation that lets players climb naturally, seamlessly moving arms and legs. Climbers are free to explore the mountain, read the rock face and decide on their route.

Starlight Re:Volver

Set against the backdrop of the bustling, modern Nishi Island Metropolis (NIM) and the surreal, dreamlike realms of So Mi, Starlight Re:Volver invites players into a world of dazzling adventure. Equipping enigmatic devices known as "Re:Volvers," players magically transform into the role of "Divers," daring adventurers who shatter the boundaries of reality in pursuit of untold treasures.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Abandoned on an alien planet after your mission to colonize space is deemed too costly by Alta Interglobal, your now former employer, you'll head out to explore strange new lands, scavenge what you can from the vibrant landscape, and repurpose your salvage in an attempt to return home. Your intergalactic exploration will see you scanning plants, capturing creatures, upgrading gear, and unearthing secrets aplenty as you jump, slide, and shoot your way across alien worlds.

SpaceCraft

A devastating century-long war against the reawakened Tripods, terrifying ancient and autonomous machines, has pushed mankind to the brink of extinction. In a desperate act of hope and survival, all remaining survivors fled through a mysterious portal to a distant, uncharted galaxy. Connections will be the key to success in the new world. Join political, military, financial, or other formidable factions to gain distinct advantages and attributes. Take on challenging missions and contribute to the ever-evolving economic marketplace. Conduct trade as a solo merchant, or team up with other survivors and form powerful clans called Corpos to pool resources and gain leverage. Construct and design a foundational headquarters on a planet or in orbit complete with housing modules, energy stations, data centers, and much more for the journey ahead. Explore humanity's new frontier, expanding the base of operations by discovering raw resources and building extraction and automation machinery to create advanced new structures.

Caves of Qud

Caves of Qud is a science fantasy RPG & roguelike epic, built on deep simulation in an intricately-etched, far-future world. Come chisel through ten thousand years of history in one of PC Gamer's Top 100 games of 2019, 2020 and 2024 where new civilizations blossom on the bones of the old. Build any kind of character you like from more than 70 mutations and dozens of cybernetic implants. Fly, teleport, hypnotize a goat, swap bodies with a robot: use the million tools at your disposal to explore a world of strange richness, where everything thinks and everything feels. Try Classic (Roguelike) mode with permadeath, or play the game as an RPG with friendlier Roleplay or Wander modes.

Control 2

Hey, Control 2 is on the way from Remedy Entertainment, but no one has any details yet. So… yeah. Enjoy reading this quick blurb that tell you nothing.

Crescent County

Crash headfirst into this witch-tech open world, drifting and driving on the back of your new motorbroom. Make deliveries, trick out your broom, and race your new friends (and crushes) as the sun sets. Decorate your flat, sort your life out, and discover what it means to find a home.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

As an escaped Sleeper with a malfunctioning body, players will get a ship, find a crew, navigate relationships, and take on contracts as they explore the Starward Belt – all while trying to survive. They will have to choose between pushing their luck for greater rewards or potentially taking on stress that damages their dice – their only true means of survival – and accrue glitches in their Sleeper's system.

EVE Frontier

EVE Frontier is an online space survival sandbox with an open server, economy, and ecosystem. Players can shape its galaxy through configurable and programmable components, currencies, and features. As an awakened husk you will be cast into the long dark to explore, survive and build anew across over 100,000 star systems filled with death and opportunity.

The Legend of Baboo

Inspired by fables passed down through generations, The Legend of Baboo takes players on a harrowing quest to save a boy's family from the mystical forces of an ancient evil. Throughout the journey, play as both young protagonist Sepehr and his loveable dog, Baboo, harnessing the power of their bond to save the people and place they love most.

Tombwater

Enter the haunted town of Tombwater, where shadows roam and whispers echo from deep within the abandoned silver mines. Once a thriving community, now a cursed shell of what was, its people have been haunted by the darkness below. Play as a lone gunslinger, drawn to the eerie, decaying streets by the disappearance of Sheriff Elliott Flintwood—your only friend in a town lost to madness. To uncover the truth, you must face the terrors lurking in the cursed depths and confront what festers in the heart of Tombwater.

Prologue: Go Wayback!

Prologue: Go Wayback! is a single-player open-world emergent game within the survival genre. With classic survival mechanics and machine learning-driven terrain generation resulting in millions of possible maps, it challenges the players to explore their limits.

Abyssus

After a powerful electromagnetic source is found on the seafloor, Brinehunters are sent to scour the ocean floor in a submarine to find the source until they arrive at an ancient, sunken city. Explore the ruins of this forgotten civilization to discover its secrets while fighting through corrupted hordes of enemies with weapons made of ancient tech that deliver responsive feedback, making each shot feel precise and impactful.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is an action-packed third-person shooter and trap defense game. Evolve as an orc-slaying War Mage through rogue-lite choices and obliterate, eviscerate, and incinerate massive hordes with up to four players.

Perfect Dark

In the near future, Earth will be struck by a series of global disasters, bringing ecosystems around the world to the verge of collapse. Become Joanna Dark, dataDyne's elite agent as she hunts down the world's most wanted criminal, Daniel Carrington to uncover the mysteries behind the technological breakthroughs that could threaten the lives of millions.

MainFrames

MainFrames follows the adventure of Floppy, a computer program on a quest of self-discovery, driven to uncover their unknown origins and unlock their true function. Befriend the colorful characters running MainFrames' network along the way, whose chipper humor will surely upload some laughter into your day. While challenging at times, MainFrames' mischievous level design and welcoming world offers a fair platforming experience that won't leave you feeling defragmented. Floppy's journey is overclocked with charm and a ride you won't want to miss.

Menace

Lead a strike force against an alien threat in this turn-based tactical RPG from the developers of Battle Brothers. Answer distress calls across different worlds, train and equip infantry, deploy tanks and mechs, and plan and execute missions in detailed turn-based battles.

Super Fantasy Kingdom

Rebuild your kingdom and explore a vibrant fantasy world in this roguelite city builder. Defeat hordes of monsters with a unique team of defenders as you harvest, build, mine, cook, brew, and grow. But if your defenses should fail, be prepared to watch it all burn!

Mekkablood: Quarry Assault

The Year is 2082. You take the role of Bill, a grizzled former trucker turned robojockey. In a world where resources are scarce, Bill owns a mining claim for Fluxiam-7, which is used to provide many of the energy needs for the late 21st century. TorxCorp, who owns a nearby Quarry has it's eye on Bill's claim, and has decided to steal Bill's treasured figurines he keeps on the dash of his mekk, and also kidnapped his girlfriend Beth. With the help of Bill's friend Rusty, it's up to you to take the reigns of Bill's mekk and get those figurines back! Also Beth too if it isn't too much of a hassle.

Mafia: The Old Country

Uncover the origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for.

Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening draws on the visual and aural identity created by Denis Villeneuve and Legendary's recent blockbuster movies and is deeply rooted in the original masterpiece by Frank Herbert. The game unleashes you on a vast and open Arrakis torn by war, where you must survive and strive for control of the spice alongside hundreds of other players. Premiered at Summer Game Fest, the Story Cinematic – The Vision of Paul Atreides, revealed the alternate timeline that Jessica Atreides creates by choosing to give birth to a daughter instead of Paul, beginning a cascading chain of events. Paul's absence leads to a huge power vacuum into which players will venture, creating their own story.

A.I.L.A.

A.I.L.A. is a first-person horror game set in a near-future filled with immersive technology. Play as the sole game tester for a revolutionary new fictional AI. Survive intense horror experiences that prey on your deepest fears as the lines between virtual and reality begin to blur…

Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting experience for 1-6 players set in the depths of an underground research facility. Caught between paranormal containment failure, a military crusade, and chaos from a dozen realms, the world's greatest minds must survive against the universe's biggest threats.

The Outlast Trials: Project Breach

Project Breach will introduce Amelia's story, along with a brand new trial, a new environment, a new member of the Ex-Pop, a new jammer Rig.

Witchbrook

Embark on a magical coming-of-age adventure when you enrol as a witch-in-training at Witchbrook College. Journey from the familiar to the fantastical as you learn to harness the magic around you in this detailed life simulation and social RPG. Embrace your magical roots by stepping into your ancestor's role of resident witch to the bustling seaside town of Mossport. Jump on your broom and immerse yourself in a world full of wonder and charm, discovering long lost secrets, spells and spirits! Make friends, find love, and help others to live their dreams as you travel together on the road to graduation and beyond.

Robots at Midnight

Robots at Midnight is a retro-futuristic souls-like that takes place on Yob, a world now in ruins. Built as a luxury destination, the planet is overrun with dangers, challenging for any human to endure. Be home before Midnight.

Deepest Fear

As Dr. Danni Carroll, players are thrust into the labyrinthine depths of Neptune, a mysterious retro-futuristic facility hiding dark secrets and dangerous truths. Trapped far from rescue, Danni must contend with hostile creatures that spawn from water sources, a failing infrastructure, and shifting, submerged environments that change with each moment. With survival on the line, players must harness their wits and an arsenal of tools to uncover the mysteries surrounding a project masterminded by Danni's estranged father.

Skate.

This is the latest entry in the skateboarding series from Electronic Arts, but they have yet to provide a proper synopsis, so enjoy this placeholder. :D

Wizard of Legend II

In an age of myth and magic, ambitious wizards from around the world have assembled to undertake the perilous Trials of Legend in the Floating Lands. Many will try. Most will fail. Only those who have truly mastered the chaotic, shifting elemental forces of Arcana will become a Wizard of Legend!

Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal is a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike. Carve through hordes of enemies to reclaim your island with the help of your formidable Scottish battalion. As you advance deeper into the trenches, uncover more about the mysterious Dragon Meteor and the treacherous enemy invasion.

Ready or Not: Dark Waters

LSPD intel indicates high risk of criminal activity off the coast of Los Sueños, emboldened by the remoteness of offshore environments. Three major areas being surveyed for threats: natural resources, islands, and watercraft. A UH-60 helicopter has deployed for rapid response and reconnaissance with our SWAT teams. Players can expect the challenges of bringing order to chaos to extend further when managing amphibious operations whilst also navigating turbulent weather/environmental conditions on the open sea. Offshore locations offer little comfort in the confined spaces within boats, or the turbulent exposure provided by Offshore Oilrigs.

Project 007

No one knows much of anything about this game. Only that they're making a James Bond game. Enjoy waiting for more info to come.

Into The Chronosphere

Every single action spends time. Every move, shot, weapon swap, reload, and character ability. Bullets don't instantaneously hit their targets: consider their trajectory and distance, and aim for where enemies will be, not where they are right now. That goes for melee weapons too, like the Giga Swat, a giant fly swatter perfect for smashing the giant insects in the Bellusect biome. When time gets weird, the weapons have to get weirder. Utilize an arsenal of alien armaments like living stingers, an acid-spewing stomach. with some serious spread. Or take a walk on the Wild (West) side with some good old-fashioned six-guns. Each biome offers different loadouts, loot, and buffs for each run, so the blastin' stays fresh, and each character's ability further expands the plundering possibilities.

Darkwater

Assemble an elite team of up to 4 submariners as you attempt to survive the icy depths of an alien planet. A mysterious disease has left the surface colonies ravaged and the government has frozen the ocean in response. Trapped below a sheet of thick ice you and your co-op crew must contend with all manner of adversity as you scavenge for precious fuel. Do what it takes to survive. Brace yourself for relentless encounters with both humans and creatures as you fight your way from outpost to outpost. Down in the depths, those you meet could be allies—or adversaries.

Blue Prince

Blue Prince combines compelling mystery, strategy, and puzzle elements to create an unpredictable journey through Mt. Holly, a peculiar manor with ever-changing rooms. Players must chart their own path through chambers harboring secrets and challenges in their quest to find the enigmatic Room 46. Every chamber is unique in what it does, and every step brings you closer to unravelling the mystery.

Atomfall

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Atomfall tasks players with solving the mystery of what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. To solve this, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground and risk your life in Pagan ruins. Central to the dark mystery is the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. But be careful, they aren't all friendly and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive.

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is a character-driven single-player game set in the titular Eriksholm — a fictitious city in a world with a Nordic-inspired, early 1900s aesthetic. Players will navigate through the densely detailed streets and dreary underground of the city of Eriksholm, utilizing each of the game's three playable protagonists' unique skills, tools, and weapons to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles. A top-down 3D perspective delivers a carefully constructed design balance between adventure and stealth that lets players savor the beauty of Eriksholm while also providing a field of view to strategize their next actions.

Chains of Freedom

Embark on a thrilling journey in a high-stakes, turn-based tactics game. Lead an elite squad in a fictional, dystopian Eastern Europe as you unravel a sinister conspiracy threatening the nation. Navigate intense strategic battles and adapt to ever-evolving challenges to prevail.

Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising transports you to a battle-scarred 1997 in an alternate timeline where the Cuban Missile Crisis went nuclear. In the fallout from the war, a strange, red, electrical vine known as Tempest spread across the planet and changed the course of history, awakening an ancient race lying dormant known as the Veti, as teased in today's new trailer. Experience the gripping story of two unique factions across two epic campaigns with deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps the focus on strategy and skill, with built-in customization options that let you take on challenges your own way plus original music from legendary Command & Conquer composer Frank Klepacki. Lead the highly mobile, advanced peacekeeping corps of the Global Defense Forces or the hard-hitting Tempest Dynasty in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Take full command of the battlefield as you build up your base, lead your armies into combat, and execute bold strategies to emerge victorious.

Eternal Strands

Play as Brynn, a young but fearless Weaver, determined to recover her people's cultural home in the debut fantasy action-adventure title from Yellow Brick Games, a new independent studio founded by industry veterans. Armed with powerful magical abilities and an arsenal of magical weapons, face enemies that range from humanoid constructs to towering beasts. Use the environment and temperature to your advantage in battles against a diverse roster of fantastical creatures, like turning a dragon's fiery breath against ice-covered minions. Climb every surface and use arcane skills to create new paths. Explore the world in pursuit of the Enclave's lost mysteries and challenge giant titans on your journey.

Light No Fire

Light No Fire is a game about adventure, building, survival and exploration together. Set on a fantasy planet the size of Earth, it brings the depth of a role playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.

Vice Undercover

Set in an alternate 1985 Miami, where modern technology exists decades early, hackers have become the most valuable tools of the cartels. Players take the role of Vida, a Colombian-American undercover cop working for the Electronic Crime Unit (ECU). When the most powerful cartel's best hacker mysteriously starts leaving his supercomputer unattended for one real-time hour each day, Vida is sent in to pose as him, fulfill his contracts, and dismantle the cartel from within. But in this world of lies, nothing is as it seems, and everyone has their own agenda.

Metal Dear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

In the middle of the Cold War, Naked Snake, the man who would later be known as Big Boss, infiltrates the Soviet Union to help a scientist named Sokolov defect. However, the mission ends in failure when Snake's mentor—The Boss, a soldier known as the mother of special forces—betrays him, and Sokolov is captured by Colonel Volgin of the GRU. One week later, Snake returns to the same Soviet territory to rescue Sokolov and eliminate The Boss—a mission that will mark the start of a new legend, amid the backdrop of an ever-changing scene, the game's central theme. This epic installment tells the story of the birth of the hero known as Big Boss, the very start of the Metal Gear Saga.

Alara Prime

Infiltrate and backstab in distinct 4v4v4 matches as one of four character classes – Assault, Infiltrator, Support, or Engineer. Wield powerful firearms and master an array of specialized gadgets, including pollution grenades and paralyzing shock traps. Stay flexible to emerge as the ultimate winner in three-team free-for-alls. If the Red team's leading, maybe it's best to let them…for now. Help them eradicate the Blue team, then drop Red at the last minute. Coordinate thoughtful attacks to outwit the opposition or go in guns blazing to take them out before they even form a plan in ALARA Prime's short, strategic skirmishes.

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Set in a dark fantasy world, the game combines real-time strategy with survival mechanics, featuring a dynamic day-night cycle where players expand their territory during the day and endure brutal Death Nights filled with relentless assaults. Lead the charge against the horrors of the night with powerful and unique Heroes. Using special abilities gained from leveling up, these Heroes can be key to turning the tide of a desperate battle.

The Alters

After crash-landing on a hostile planet under a blazing sun, Jan must survive in a high-tech mobile base designed for a crew he doesn't have. His luck changes when he discovers Rapidium, a resource that, when paired with the Quantum Computer, lets him create Alters—alternate versions of himself based on changing the pivotal decisions from his past. The Alters aren't just workers—they're individuals with their own skills, emotions, and motivations. While essential for keeping the base functional, crafting tools, and mining resources, their distinct personalities can spark tension. Despite their differences, they share a common goal: survive, escape, and rely only on themselves. The game explores the timeless question: "What if I had chosen differently?" This core theme fuels a deeply personal and thought-provoking narrative as players navigate Jan's struggle for survival.

Aqua Metsis

Dive into Aquametsis, a unique blend of Immersive Sim, Tactical FPS, and Strategy set in a submerged corporate hellscape. Control cunning mercs on high-stakes infiltration missions and engage in tactical combat while overseeing the management of your private mercenary company as a logistics manager.

The Thing: Remastered

In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don't get the best of them… or himself.

Descenders Next

It's time to conquer the world of extreme sports. This is Descenders Next. Grab your snowboard and tackle the steep, snowy slopes, or tear up the harsh, lush terrain with your mountainboard! Feel like taking on the challenge with a squad? Match up with your friends and Descenders players all around the world, and take on the tracks together! The mountain is calling – will you master it?

Let's Build a Dungeon

Players of Let's Build a Dungeon take charge as both Game Designer and CEO in a bid to develop the greatest MMORPG the world has ever seen. From hiring and firing to tackling investor demands, dungeon designing to world building – this multi-layered management sim is a true-to-life depiction of what it takes to run a fledgling game studio.

Wild Tactics

Crime is rampant, danger is everywhere, and only the wildest squad in the Wilderness can save the city. WILD Tactics combines the sharp strategy of XCOM with a gritty urban twist, challenging players to outsmart and outmaneuver their enemies. Form a misfit band of anthropomorphic ex-soldiers, ex-police, ex-criminals, and more to combat crime from a new angle. Comb through seedy city streets as a tight unit of eccentric outsiders to discover truths leading to a larger threat looming over the Wilderness — the metropolitan megacity set in the Chicken Police universe. Engage in intense, turn-based combat where strategy outshines brute force. Every character brings unique tools and skills to the table — like Blackjack's powerful sawed-off shotgun, 'Restless Marie,' or Kiorra's dual pistols, capable of targeting multiple enemies at once. Build your base, explore each character's unique utility belt, upgrade your gear, and deploy your squad to outthink and outmaneuver the enemy at every turn.

Steel Seed

This thrilling new trailer teases more story threads as well as showcasing new combat, enemies, and immersive sci-fi locations that protagonist Zoe and her flying drone companion, KOBY, will encounter on their perilous journey to uncover the dark secrets hidden deep within the hostile facility.

Island of Winds

Island of Winds is an adventure game set in a fantastical world inspired by 17th century Iceland and folklore. Experience the story of Brynhildur, a Balance Keeper who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Core gameplay involves intriguing puzzles, spellcasting, and a focus on empathy encounters.

Sonokuni

Battle your way through a biopunk and Japanese mythology-inspired landscape filled with over-the-top, hip-hop-infused 2D action. A single hit means death, but use your time-bending skills to take down your oppressors, and you might save your dying nation.

Copa City

Copa City isn't a typical football management game. Instead of focusing on players and tactics on the pitch, you're entrusted with the heartbeat of the city leading up to the big match. From coordinating efficient public transport and managing the stadium to overseeing security operations and organizing vibrant fan zones, every decision you make shapes the ultimate match day atmosphere.

City Tales – Medieval Era

Build medieval cities teeming with life and tales untold. Forge organic urban landscapes and manage a rich economy whilst building bonds with companions whose stories are intertwined with the fate of your city.

Hell Clock

Dive into the dark fantasy world of Hell Clock, where ultra-fast Diablo-like action meets roguelike mechanics. Set in Brazil's 19th century War of Canudos, a significant conflict in the history of the country, take on the role of Pajeú, a formerly enslaved person thrust into a demon-filled purgatory in an eternal battle for truth.

Drivers of the Apocalypse

Steal enemy cars and battle through convoys in Drivers of the Apocalypse. Weaken vehicles with gunfire, then leap into new rides to keep the chaos going. Face off against multiple bosses in fast-paced, high-octane battles for survival in a brutal, post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Wanderstop

Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea. Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you'll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory. Grow and harvest the ingredients needed for tea, and then mix them together in an unusual tea-making contraption. Along the way, speak with the many travelers who pass through the shop, learn their stories and make tea that's just right for them. And that's why Alta can't be here. It's why she'll never make it. This isn't who she is. No, she's a fighter! Why would anyone insist on turning the world's greatest championship warrior into a docile shopkeeper?! With everything she's capable of?? No no no, she won't, she won't do it… she can't…

Avowed

Welcome to the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment. You are the envoy of Aedyr, a distant land, sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague throughout the Living Lands – an island full of mysteries and secrets, danger and adventure, and choices and consequences, and untamed wilderness. You discover a personal connection to the Living Lands and an ancient secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save this unknown frontier and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them asunder?

The Finals – Seaon 5

This magical town is set in the shadow of the awe-inspiring Peña de Bernal, one of the largest monoliths in the world. The Arena blends rich culture with the showstopping dynamism of THE FINALS. Traverse the narrow, cobblestone streets of its colorful colonial plaza which serves as the map's heart, leap from rooftop to rooftop, or carve your own path right through the walls. With destructible environments, turn Bernal's historic charm into the Arena of your dreams. Will you uncover its secrets or leave it in ruins? The choice is yours! Season 5 also introduces a whole new way for players to connect with each other through Clubs, a social system inspired by real-world sports teams. Whether solo or in a squad, Clubs offer new ways for players to connect, collaborate and compete. Contestants can complete challenges as a team with Club Contracts to earn XP and fans, or use Team-Up Requests to easily find teammates for their favorite modes.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a true sequel to its predecessor but developed and written in such a way that it is perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Diving back into the heart-pounding world of 15th Century Bohemia (Central Europe), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II picks up where its predecessor left off, thrusting players into the shoes of Henry, the steadfast son of a blacksmith, embroiled in a tumultuous tale of vengeance, betrayal, and self-discovery. In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war.

Merchants of Rosewall

In Merchants of Rosewall, players will set up their own shop and fill it with what the citizens of Rosewall desire. They'll need plenty of resources, long days of work and a crew of talented and creative Companions to succeed in the cultural and commercial hub of the continent of Belvedera, where weapons have been made illegal and war is a thing of the past. To keep up with the quotas, players must use their profits to bring in even more resources and employees to maintain the shop's profits.

Empyreal

Empyreal is a complex and challenging action RPG from Silent Games, where players will take up the mantle of an elite mercenary as they seek out hidden revelations that promise to transform our understanding of creation itself. Master your weapons, gear and abilities as you venture into the unknown, planning your strategies and combining different attacks and abilities to overpower a variety of formidable enemies. Explore a unique and visually stunning world, filled with intricate detail, breathtaking landscapes and otherworldly environments.

Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna

Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna is a story-driven cRPG set in a Celtic-inspired medieval-fantasy world. Gather your party of legendary Fianna champions and embark on a journey to save the kingdom of Tara from internal strife and the return of an ancient dark force!

Total Chaos

Descend into the depths of uncertainty as a Coast Guardsman washed ashore upon the jagged coast of Fort Oasis — an abandoned mining outpost shrouded in mystery. A lone voice calls out over the radio: "Get to the mines." Can the voice be trusted? What lies beneath the island? And wait…doesn't Fort Oasis seem…familiar? Total Chaos abandons the player within a world of dread across nine inescapable chapters. Stranded on the desolate island of Fort Oasis, players rely on scattered but unreliable clues, along with scavenged and improvised weapons to survive. The decayed remains of a once-thriving mining outpost is no longer anyone's tourist attraction… now abandoned and consumed by an eerie mystery surrounding the disappearance of its inhabitants. Brave forlorn graveyards, dilapidated buildings, and empty prisons harboring supernatural phenomena, scattered clues, handwritten notes, and the supplies necessary to survive this nightmare.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

In Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal much of anything about Grand Theft Auto VI, so here's a blurb to fill the space because they refuse to talk about it.

Spine: This is Gun Fu

Spine is a single-player action game about close-quarters gunfights with the aesthetics of Gun Fu movies. Step into the stunning cyberpunk world with rebellious street artist Redline and her sentient combat implant Spine as they defy the autocratic AI regime in search of Redline's captured brother.

Slay The Spire 2

Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors… Return to the Spire and face friends and foes in this sequel to the quintessential roguelike deckbuilder. How high will you ascend… and what truths lie at the top?

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter™ series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the single-player, action FPS prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. You are the DOOM Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior fighting endlessly against Hell. Experience the epic cinematic origin story of the DOOM Slayer's rage in 2025.

Civilization VII

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer.

