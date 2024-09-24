Posted in: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: playstation, playstation 5, PS5, State of Play

Everything Revealed During Sony's September 2024 State Of Play

We have a rundown of everything revealed or talked about during the September 2024 State Of Play, as Sony looks to the holiday season

Article Summary Sony's State Of Play reveals games like The Midnight Walk, reflecting incredible clay-sculpted visuals and stop-motion style.

Hitman World of Assassination gets full campaign support on PS VR2, enhancing the immersive experience for players.

Monster Hunter Wilds trailer unveils Arkveld, unique species, and dynamic environmental changes in the Scarlet Forest.

Major remasters announced: Lunar, Legacy of Kain, and Horizon Zero Dawn, offering enhanced graphics and new features.

After revealing the new PS5 Pro earlier this month, Sony Interactive Entertainment held their latest State Of Play livestream featuring a number of titles. Make no mistake, while this showcase did reveal some titles and gave updates to others, this was basically the first of two promos for what to buy this coming holiday season. We're expecting another one of these in November, but today, they touched on about 20 titles in various ways. We have more info from a combination of developers for you below, along with the full video above.

The Midnight Walk

Experience five tales of fire and darkness, featuring an incredible cast of odd characters. As the trailer reveals, assets for The Midnight Walk were first sculpted with real life clay, then 3D scanned to a meticulous level of detail and brought into the game. Paired with the stop motion-style of animation, the approach creates an intricate and visually arresting world.

Hell Is Us

Hell is Us is a 3rd-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey. As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.

Metro Awakening

The year is 2028. The survivors of nuclear Armageddon cling to existence in the buried subways of the Moscow Metro – civilization's last refuge and tomb, where ghosts and spirits haunt the living in this man-made purgatory. You are Serdar, a doctor braving the darkness, crippling radiation and deadly threats of the Metro in the search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs. As your courage and sanity are pushed to the limit you must learn to walk the line between life and death, the spirit and the material world, and awaken the being you will become…

ArcheAge Chronicles

ArcheAge Chronicles (formerly known as ArcheAge 2) is the next evolution of the critically acclaimed ArcheAge series. Building on the legacy of its predecessor, this new title introduces players to a seamless open world filled with adventure, epic battles, and endless possibilities. The game is developed from the ground up with the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver stunning visuals and an immersive gameplay experience.

Alan Wake 2 – The Lake House

The Lake House is a mysterious facility set up on the shores of Cauldron Lake by the Federal Bureau of Control to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong. We are definitely going full horror on this one. The Lake House will be available with the Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass, included in the digital Deluxe Edition and the upcoming physical Deluxe and Collector's Editions of Alan Wake 2. If you own the Standard Edition of Alan Wake 2, you will need to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition to access the expansion.

Lunar Remastered Collection

Embark on thrilling adventures within the enchanting worlds of Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete! These two cherished JRPGs have delighted gamers for generations. Now, in this definitive remastered edition, experience enhanced graphics, audio, and quality-of-life improvements that make the journey even more magical!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – Radical Reptiles

Radical Reptiles sees a gnarly duo tag into the fray: Mondo Gecko, a radical surfer and trusty friend to the Turtles who dashes around while dealing righteous damage with his skateboard, and Mona Lisa, a physics student turned reptilian rapscallion who dishes out wickedly cool attacks by lobbing her chemical concoctions as projectiles. Both Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa previously appeared in the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show (which in turn, inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge), making Radical Reptiles their playable debut in a beat-em-up video game and a long-awaited reunion with the gang. All players also receive a free update regardless of whether they purchase Radical Reptiles, which adds a rockin' Remix mode for the official soundtrack. The new mode boasts awesome remixes from a range of incredible guest collaborators within the chiptune scene and beyond. These fresh cuts bring a revitalized alternative sound to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, backing the Foot Clan-stomping action with new beats.

Sonic x Shadow Generations – Keanu Reeves

On December 12, all Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe owners can take on a new look as Shadow and play through a unique level inspired by the new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring the voice of Keanu Reeves! Sonic x Shadow Generations is set to release both digitally and physically on October 25, 2024. Fans can pre-order today and receive a legacy skin for Modern Sonic based on his look from Sonic Adventure! Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can play the game three days early and receive additional content. Also, players who pre-order the Physical Day One Edition will also receive Gerald Robotnik's 28-page journal, chronicling his experience creating Shadow and the Ark Space Station.

Fantasian Neo Dimension

Embark on an adventure to discover your memories and save the world from a mechanical infection. Maneuver your skill trajectories during battle, and dive into a new dimension with a unique twist on a classic RPG experience.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in conflict and secret magics. Now, a pair of corrupt ancient gods have broken free from centuries of darkness and are hellbent on destroying the world. Thedas needs someone they can count on. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age's newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight to stop the gods from blighting the world. But you can't do this alone – the odds are stacked against you. Lead a team of seven companions, each with their own rich story to discover and shape, and together you will become The Veilguard.

Hitman World of Assassination

Hitman World of Assassination on PlayStation VR2 will support the full main campaign of Hitman World of Assassination, allowing players to enjoy the award-winning game with added immersion and brand-new additions. Become the world's best assassin through the 4K HDR display of PlayStation VR2. Explore your surroundings, create unique strategies using the environment, disguise yourself to blend in the crowd, and strike when the timing is right, all through Agent 47's eyes.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered. Immerse yourself in a timeless story of vampires, betrayal, and revenge as you traverse the hauntingly beautiful land of Nosgoth in higher fidelity than ever before. Experience these epic adventures your way, with the ability to toggle on the fly between the games' original visuals and remastered graphics, as well as switch between a new modern control scheme and classic controls.

Fear The Spotlight

Fear the Spotlight is an atmospheric third-person horror adventure with a disturbing mystery to unravel. When Vivian enters the deserted corridors for a seance with the rebellious Amy, she suddenly ends up alone, and at the mercy of the monster who wanders the halls. Vivian must avoid its gaze, find her friend, and uncover the disturbing, murderous truth of a decades old tragedy. As a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences, Fear the Spotlight is a perfect narrative horror game for those new to the genre.

Towers of Aghasba

Towers of Aghasba is an open-world fantasy experience where players must balance between constructing bustling villages for their growing tribe and nurturing exotic ecosystems of otherworldly plant life. Express your creativity by developing your island however you'd like, explore the whimsical land of Aghasba, and connect with friends to show off your unique world!

LEGO Fortnite – Splitscreen Mode

Splitscreen mode is coming!

Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins begins during the dawn of an era of tremendous upheaval in the Three Kingdoms when the original protagonist — a traveling martial artist with amnesia – finds himself in the middle of great conflict. Here, the game's hero partakes in this dramatic tale of ancient China, where he plays an active role in the storyline while giving players first-hand experience in the drama of the war-torn land. Throughout the journey, players will make various choices as the protagonist — but he too carries a secret — which will have an impact on the Three Kingdoms, helping illustrate a turbulent time in history in exciting new ways.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Today's trailer provided the first look at the flagship monster at the center of the story in Monster Hunter Wilds, Arkveld. The mysterious monster Arkveld hails from a species long thought to be extinct, and bears uniquely shaped, chain-like wings. After rescuing the young boy Nata on the border of the Forbidden Lands, the Hunter's Guild gathers its resources and forms the Forbidden Lands Research Commission to investigate the mysterious "White Wraith" that attacked Nata's home. In order to properly explore the Forbidden Lands, the Research Commission dispatches multiple units to the area. These include the Avis Unit made up of Alma, Gemma, the player's Hunter, and their Palico, as well as the Astrum unit, which includes the veteran hunter Olivia, who can join players as a Support Hunter, alongside her Palico Athos, the biologist Erik, and Werner the engineer.

Today's trailer gave the first look at the environmental changes the Scarlet Forest experiences as it goes through its periods of Fallow, Inclemency, and Plenty alongside the various lifeforms that call the region home. During the Fallow, the Scarlet Forest is defined by the distinctive red-tinted rivers for which it's named coursing through dense vegetation. Times of Inclemency cause a chaotic Downpour that drastically reduces visibility and leads to surging water levels and raging currents. After the storm breaks, the Plenty gives rise to a colorful ecosystem teeming with monsters, plant life, and sun-dappled streams that reflect the vibrant blue of the clear sky. These clear waters allow visiting hunters to easily engage in the relaxing pastime of fishing or explore the region's abundant waters and rubble by swinging from nearby Wedge Beetles or riding on the backs of their trusty Seikret mount. As they explore, hunters may even encounter the local tribe of Lynians, known as Wudwuds, who have successfully adapted their lives and hideout to suit the ever-changing environment.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Join machine hunter Aloy as she leads a colorful crew of heroes through the lush wilderness on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. Dive into boundless adventure, customize to your heart's content, and take on action-packed battles solo or with friends.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Experience Aloy's critically acclaimed adventure with stunning new visuals and upgraded features. This epic origin story is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on October 31, 2024.

Stellar Blade Updates

Worlds collide in the upcoming Stellar Blade x Nier: Automata collaboration, coming later this year. An all-new Photo Mode coming to Stellar Blade — choose your favorite poses, expressions, and filters to create the perfect shot! Keep the vibe alive with the full Original Soundtrack, over 180 tracks from Stellar Blade now available on select streaming services

Ghost of Yōtei

In 1603, Atsu sets out on a journey in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, an area filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. Ghost of Yōtei comes to PS5 in 2025.

