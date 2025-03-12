Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games

Everything Revealed During The Humble Games Showcase 2025

The Humble Games Showcase 2025 took place this morning, as we have a rundown of everything revealed and talked about during the livestream

Article Summary Humble Games Showcase 2025 unveiled exciting new titles and continued popular game journeys.

Town of Zoz and Wild Blue debut, offering culinary magic and thrilling aerial adventures.

Expect Monaco 2's heists soon, while Lost Skies and Billie Bust Up captivate gamers.

On Your Tail mystery reveals, alongside Wizard of Legend 2's co-op gameplay delight.

Humble Games held one of the many livestreams we're going to get this month ahead of GDC 2025, as the Humble Games Showcase 2025 took place this morning. The team showcased a couple of new game announcements and updated news on multiple titles. We have the rundown of everything talked about today, as well as the video above, for you to check out.

Town of Zoz

Delicious meals, magic, and mystery await in brand-new action RPG Town of Zoz! Play as Ito and wield his combat and magic-infused culinary skills to heal the dreams of his community and protect them from a curse that has haunted them for generations. Learn more about Town of Zoz in the world premiere reveal trailer as seen during today's showcase.

Wild Blue

Take to the skies in the action-packed adventure Wild Blue! Harkening back to the on-rails aerial adventures of the 90s, join Bowie Stray and the Blue Bombers as they soar through the skies on a high stakes mission to save the world. Check out today's reveal teaser to meet the team at Chuhai Labs and learn more about the unforgettable flight to come.

Monaco 2

No two jobs are ever the same in co-op heist adventure Monaco 2! Plan the perfect approach, but be ready to scramble when it all goes off the rails. Check out the latest trailer and dev diary to learn more about what the master thieves at Pocketwatch Games are planning with their highly anticipated sequel coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in April!

Lost Skies

Explore breathtaking floating islands and uncover secrets within the ancient ruins in the open-world cooperative PvE survival adventure Lost Skies! Get a sneak peek into the adventure ahead with the latest cinematic trailer revealed during today's showcase.

Billie Bust Up

Feel the rhythm in your feet with musical 3D platformer Billie Bust Up! Inspired by cartoon classics, enjoy catchy boss fights, thrilling chase sequences, and rhythm-based mini-games all set to the beat of an epic soundtrack. Get a closer look into the music of Billie Bust Up with today's composer dev diary and song reveal.

Breeze in the Clouds

Put up your paws and battle the elements in action-packed 2D brawler Breeze in the Clouds! Play the fluffy yet feisty weather-controlling corgi Breeze to find his way home and combat pollution. Check out the ultimate puppy power in action during the latest trailer!

Threads of Time

Get ready to embark on an epic adventure with Threads of Time, a bold new 2.5D JRPG where time is on your side! Unveiled today during the Humble Games Showcase, meet the cunning rogue Barza as we set out on the ultimate treasure hunt in this character reveal trailer!

On Your Tail

Travel to the charming seaside town of Borgo Marina in a cozy mystery adventure On Your Tail! This vacation is equal parts relaxation and crime-solving. Play as aspiring detective Diana to get to know the locals, solve mysteries, and have some fun in the sun along the way. Check out the latest trailer and get ready for On Your Tail on Nintendo Switch available on March 13th.

Wizard of Legend 2

Harness the power of arcana and join the fight with up to three friends in local or online co-op in epic 3D rogue-lite Wizard of Legend 2! Check out the latest gameplay trailer to see four player co-op in action.

