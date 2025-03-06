Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, Dragonkin: The Banished, Edge of Memories, Hell Is Us, Lachlan PWR, Ravenswatch, Rennsport, Revosim RS Pure, RoboCop: Rogue City, Styx: Blades of Greed, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, The Fading of Nicole Wilson, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, The Occultist

Everything Revealed During The Nacon Connect 2025 Livestream

Nacon revealed several video games today during their annual Nacon Connect 2025 livestream, including a new RoboCop expansion

Article Summary Nacon Connect 2025 livestream unveils new games and partnerships.

Big reveals: Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss and RoboCop expansion.

Revosim RS Pure racing wheel launched with pro features.

Styx: Blades of Greed and Edge of Memories steal the spotlight.

Nacon held their annual Nacon Connect livestream early today, showcasing a number of new games, new partnerships, and new updates on current titles. Among the big announcements were the stealth action strategy game Styx: Blades of Greed, a new JRPG called Edge of Memories, an update on Hell Is Us, and a standalone expansion for RoboCop: Rogue City. We have the full rundown below and the video to watch here.

Revosim RS Pure

Announced last May with the creation of its Racing department, Nacon now presents an exclusive video of its first racing wheel: the Revosim RS Pure, featuring professional driver Ben Green. Now available for pre-order, this 9Nm Direct Drive gaming wheel, crafted with premium materials and high-end finishes, delivers an ultra-realistic driving experience thanks to advanced technology. The RS Pure series marks the beginning of a brand-new Direct Drive ecosystem, set to expand rapidly with additional peripherals such as a handbrake, gear shifter, and clutch pedal.

Lachlan PWR x Nacon

Lachlan and his PWR team, ambassadors for Nacon and RIG, showcase in a brand-new video the high-end Nacon accessories they use daily. From the Revolution X Unlimited, official Xbox controller now available for pre-order, to the Revolution 5 Pro, official PlayStation® controller, the new RIG 900 Max headset delivering exceptional audio quality for gamers, and the DAIJA Arcade Stick, a go-to for fighting game enthusiasts—these premium products help them compete at the highest level and dominate their opponents in-game.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind the acclaimed narrative games The Council and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, presents Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, a thrilling investigative adventure inspired by Lovecraft's universe. In this first-person psychological thriller, players take on the role of Noah, an agent of Ancile, a secret Interpol division specializing in occult cases, as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. His quest will lead him to the labyrinthine prison of R'lyeh, an ancient sunken city where Cthulhu is imprisoned. Alongside his AI companion Key, Noah must solve complex puzzles, make choices that will shape his fate, and resist the mind-corrupting influence of Cthulhu.

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

ACE Team, the studio behind Clash: Artifacts of Chaos and the Zeno Clash series, takes on a new genre with The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a first-person horror game with online co-op for up to 4 players. Inspired by Lovecraft's novella The Mound, this game puts players in the shoes of a squad of conquistadors on an expedition to discover a legendary underground city rumored to hold priceless treasures. Deep within an eerie and oppressive jungle, players must explore and survive monstrous, otherworldly entities that distort their senses and threaten their sanity… and their lives. Was that sound just an hallucination? Am I losing my mind and attacking my ally, or is there truly a hostile creature lurking in the shadows? As players venture deeper into the jungle, only teamwork will ensure they make it back alive.

Styx: Blades of Greed

The infamous, sharp-witted goblin Styx makes his grand return in a third installment, revealed in an all-new trailer. Developed once again by Cyanide Studio, Styx: Blades of Greed is a blend of stealth, action and strategy set in a vertically expansive medieval fantasy world. Staying true to its winning formula, the game offers open-ended environments, a vast range of powers and tools, and multiple approaches to completing objectives. The mission? Steal Quartz, a rare and magical resource, while eliminating enemies with skill and precision.

Rennsport

Racing fans, get ready! Rennsport, the ultra-realistic racing simulator developed by Competition Company & Teyon, is showcased in a brand-new trailer. Using advanced photogrammetry technology, Rennsport features officially licensed content and cross-platform compatibility, allowing sim-racing enthusiasts to enjoy the same immersive experience together. Additionally, a mobile app enables players to manage their profiles and in-game events seamlessly.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

Following the success of RoboCop: Rogue City, which captivated over one million players, Teyon Studio calls the half-man, half-machine, 100% cop back into action with an all-new standalone expansion: Unfinished Business. To reach the top of Omni Tower, now overrun by elite mercenaries, players will have access to new weapons, brutal finish moves, and special missions. These missions will take them through intense flashbacks, offering the chance to play as Alex Murphy for the first time in a video game.

Edge of Memories

Fans of classic JRPGs and creators of the hit JRPG Edge of Eternity, which captivated over a million players, Midgar Studio invites gamers to return to the land of Heryon in Edge of Memories. This new French-developed Action JRPG, created in collaboration with renowned genre artists (Yasunori Mitsuda, Emi Evans, Sawako Natori, Raita Kazama), unveils its first gameplay footage today. Featuring fast-paced real-time combat and spectacular combos, Edge of Memories aims to honor the genre by immersing players in a vibrant and colorful world. Alongside Eline and her companions, players will embark on a journey to eradicate the evil threatening their world.

The Occultist

The Occultist is a spine-chilling first-person horror game from Daedalic Entertainment and DALOAR, launching in 2026 for PC and consoles. Paranormal investigator Alan Rebels travels to the eerie island of Godstone to uncover the truth behind his father's disappearance. Armed with his mystical pendulum, he explores foggy streets, haunted ruins, and a cult's dark past. Featuring tense survival horror, stealth mechanics, puzzles, and an original soundtrack by Pepe Herrero, The Occultist delivers an immersive, atmospheric nightmare that will challenge everything you believe about the occult.

The Fading of Nicole Wilson

The Fading of Nicole Wilson is a story-driven folk-horror adventure from Daedalic Entertainment and One-O-One Games, releasing later this year on PC and consoles. Teenager Brit takes a ghost-hunting job at the eerie Timberline Hotel, hoping for fame. But when her employer is hospitalized, she must investigate alone. Armed with her camera and paranormal gear, she quickly realizes there are more dangerous forces at play than any supernatural entity. Featuring immersive binaural audio, exploration, puzzles, and a gripping narrative, the game blends folk horror with emotional storytelling and flawed yet relatable characters.

Hell is Us

After teasing its storyline during the last two PlayStation State of Play events, Rogue Factor's ambitious new project, Hell is Us, took advantage of Nacon Connect to unveil its investigation mechanics in detail through a gameplay video narrated by its creative director, Jonathan Jacques-Belletête. This aspect of the game aligns with the philosophy of player-plattering, which empowers players to take full control of their adventure. They must rely on their observation skills, reasoning, and intuition to progress through the game and uncover the secrets of these mysterious lands. Guided by conversations with the characters they encounter and a meticulously designed level structure, players will forge their own path in this immersive experience.

Dragonkin: The Banished

Today marks the release of Dragonkin: The Banished, a new Hack 'n' Slash game developed by Eko Software, a small team of passionate genre enthusiasts. Now available in Early Access on Steam, the game lets players take on the role of one of four heroes to battle hordes of monsters and put an end to dragon domination. With the Ancestral Grid, a unique skill system, players can build their own skill tree by strategically placing fragments earned throughout their journey. Their dragon companion adds a strategic dimension by taking its place within the grid, allowing for endless combinations.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The massively multiplayer online racing game Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is set to launch Season 3 on March 19. Based on player feedback since launch, KT Racing has adjusted its seasonal roadmap to better align with community expectations. Season 3 will introduce: Two major new game modes: Navigation Races and Delivery Missions; Two highly requested Quality of Life features: Solo Racing Mode and AI Difficulty Selection; Three exclusive new cars; A revamped Solar Pass, now featuring 50 levels instead of 25, and available for free to all players; Customizable license plates.

Ravenswatch

Nearly two years after its Early Access debut and now fully launched since September 2024, the co-op action roguelike Ravenswatch has captivated nearly one million players and continues to expand its content. Following the major Nightmares Unleashed update, which introduced new enemies and gameplay mechanics, Ravenswatch will soon welcome two new heroes with unique gameplay styles: Romeo and Juliet. One wields a rapier, while the other wields a firearm, requiring players to synchronize their movements and special attacks for maximum efficiency. Designed to be played exclusively as a duo, these legendary Shakespearean figures are inseparable in both life and death, meaning they must protect one another at all costs. As a thank-you to the community, the Romeo & Juliet DLC will be free!

