Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In May 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which were released in various products starting in December 2021 are doing in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $49.95 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $31.38 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $30.07 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $18.68 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $11.96 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $7.00 SS3 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-308: $5.63 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-143: 5.36 Afterimage Technique Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-023: $4.57 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $3.81

Whoa! The Ultimate Squad set reveal as well as Ultimate Deck 2022 has value for Cell Xeno shooting all the way up, almost doubling in value since last month. This is true for both the Gold Stamped Alternate Art and the Parallel Foil reprint, which goes to show how dynamic this hobby is. While the rest of the set remains affordable, I'm kicking myself a bit for not acting on those cards as singles when I saw the Cell focus in these new releases!