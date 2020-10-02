Destiny 2's Festival Of The Lost Returns On October 6th

It's the haunting season, and that can only mean one thing for Destiny 2 players, as the Festival Of The Lost has returned to the game. Eva Levante will be waiting in the Tower for Guardians of all stripe to partake in the festivities in costume and celebrate the lives and memories of those who are no longer with them on this mortal plane. The Haunted Forest will open once again this Tuesday, October 6th, starting at 10am PST and will run all the way until to November 3rd. However, a bit of a change this time around as The Spider beckons Guardians to bargain with him. There are a ton of Cipher Decoders for extra loot at the end of The Haunted Forest for you to pick up, but those challenges are not for the weak. You can read more and check out screenshots and trailers below.

Guardians will be able to pick up Cipher Decoders for extra loot at the end of The Haunted Forest. Other treats that will be available are a new Exotic Sparrow, Ship, and Ghost. Guardians will be able to pick up a Masquerader helmet from Eva and apply mask ornaments as they pick them up. This year's Festival of the Lost will also see new Triumphs, a new emblem, new masks, and more chances to grab the Braytech Werewolf and Horror Story Auto Rifles with new perk possibilities. Guardians can also work toward unlocking the Restless Ghost Shell collectible pin and watch their progress by logging into their Bungie Rewards account. A new line of universal armor ornaments will be available in Eververse for Guardians to spookify their armor, along with Ghost Shells, a new Ghastly Durance emote, and a new One-inch Punch Finisher.