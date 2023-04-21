D.C.K.: Dock Chess King Releases On Steam On April 24th Valentware Game confirmed D.C.K.: Dock Chess King is coming out on April 24th for PC as part of Steam Puzzle Fest.

Indie developer and publisher Valentware Games confirmed that D.C.K.: Dock Chess King will be released on Steam starting on April 24th. This is basically a fun little retro title in which your chess skills will be put to the test in one of the most ruthless areas you could possibly find yourself: running the docks. Use all of your knowledge of how the game works and apply them to this new puzzler that will challenge your task management skills at the same time, as you attempt to do your job and prove you're amazing at the game at the same time. The game is being released as part of the new Steam Puzzle Fest, running from April 24th until May 1st. We have more info about the game for you below.

"Unleash your inner king and become the master of the board with D.C.K.: Dock Chess King! Push your limits, discover new strategies, and master the rules of this classic game – all while having fun! Join the challenge now and become a true champion of the dockyard. Attention Chess players! Are you looking for a new challenge? Look no further than Dock Chess King! This exciting game provides hundreds of days to test your strategic thinking. With easy-to-use features and intuitive design, anyone can become a Chess King in no time. A revolutionary game about Chess Puzzle! Test your skills in this brain-boosting game and challenge yourself. Whether you're a beginner or a grandmaster, don't miss this opportunity to sharpen your chess moves and become the ultimate Chess King. Get ready to get hooked on this amazing game!"