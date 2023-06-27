Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: bloodhound, Kruger & Flint Productions

Bloodhound Releases New Thrilling Gameplay Trailer

Kruger & Flint Productions have released a new gameplay trailer for Bloodhound, as you can play a free demo of the game on Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher Kruger & Flint Productions have released a brand new gameplay trailer for their new FPS title, Bloodhound. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a modern first-person shooter that still will give you a bit of an old-school vibe, as you are on a mission to eradicate the Cult Of Astaroth and all of her hellspawn from the face of the Earth. As you use nothing more than the trusty weapons you have and collect along the way as you shoot everything in sight that dares to harm you. You can enjoy the trailer below, as the team still has a free demo of the game for you to try out on Steam. The full version of the game is sue to be released on July 18th, 2023.

Step into the shoes of a valiant member of the Order of Keepers of the Gates, entrusted with the perilous duty of safeguarding the gates of Hell against the nefarious Cult of Astaroth. With your finger on the trigger, venture through hellish locations, meticulously crafted to embody the essence of cult horror movies and real-world inspirations, and never stop defeating evil. You must face off against a multitude of devilish enemies, from demonically nude devil-spawns, to frightening bat-baby hybrids and formidable Hell bosses, armed with an arsenal of deadly weapons including machetes, double-barreled shotguns, crossbows, rocket launchers, and a chainsaw-flamethrower amongst others. Ready to take on the demonic hordes?

"We hope you're ready for an explosive encounter with the forces of evil, as Bloodhound will waste no time in throwing players into hyper fast-paced, bloody FPS gameplay," exclaimed Rafal "Flint" Krzeminski, CEO of Kruger & Flint Productions. "After a constructive and successful prologue release, it's nearly time for the real thing! Will you survive the blood-soaked battles and embrace the true essence of being hell's very own gatekeeper?!"

