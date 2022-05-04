The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 9: Plusle & Minun

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with two of the cutest Pokémon ever created: Plusle and Minun.

Plusle: With vibrant colors and bold linework, Kanako Eo does what every Plusle card artist should do, and that is to make sure not to separate Pokémon's most dynamic duo! Of all the Pika-clones we see released, these two are my personal favorites, so I'm thrilled to see them continually paired up. The background is a bit indistinct even though the actual figure drawing is strong, but it seems as if perhaps Plusle has launched that "Electro Ball" attack into the sky.

With vibrant colors and bold linework, does what every Plusle card artist should do, and that is to make sure not to separate Pokémon's most dynamic duo! Of all the Pika-clones we see released, these two are my personal favorites, so I'm thrilled to see them continually paired up. The background is a bit indistinct even though the actual figure drawing is strong, but it seems as if perhaps Plusle has launched that "Electro Ball" attack into the sky. Minun: Thankfully, if a set has a Plusle card, it's almost a guarantee that it will also include a Minun card. Here, it looks as if Minun has learned from Plusle's attack. Artist Sumiyashi Kizuki takes a softer approach with light linework and colors so that the strength of the attack is the focal point here. I love Minun's soft, satisfied smile and Plusle acting as a cheerleader with its own Electro Balls in the background.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.