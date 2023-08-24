Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2023, Into The Infinite

Everything Shown During Level Infinite's "Into The Infinite" Showcase

Yesterday, Level Infinite showed off multiple games during their "Into The Infinite" Showcase at Gamescom 2023. Here's what they highlighted.

During Gamescom 2023, Level Infinite decided to hold a showcase of their own with their Into The Infinite livestream, which was held yesterday. During that show they revealed a number of games and updates, some of which were for their own titles and others that were along for the ride. We have the full rundown notes from the organizers, as well as the stream for you to enjoy below.

Assassin's Creed Jade

First things first, this latest addition to the epic franchise is now officially known as Assassin's Creed Jade and, as showcased in this latest trailer, features the series' iconic stealth, parkour, and assassination for the first time on mobile devices. Players wanting to experience the action ahead of the full launch will be able to participate in a second closed testing phase coming soon.

Arena Breakout

A new trailer revealed content heading to the highly immersive and tactical FPS in a major update – "Battle for the Port" – due for release this October. This update will see players fighting it out on the all-new Port map, taking on new Boss – Delwin Pan, and to make things even tougher there's a typhoon approaching!

Command & Conquer: Legions

More details were shared on what players can expect in this recently announced addition to the Command & Conquer series in an exclusive new trailer. Currently in development for mobile devices, Command & Conquer: Legions combines iconic Command & Conquer elements with engaging strategic gameplay and social interaction. From August 25, a new test phase will commence for Android players in Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand, and the Philippines, with other regions to follow later this year.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Following its announcement during yesterday's Opening Night Live, viewers got to meet several members of the game's development team as part of an introduction to Delta Force: Hawk Ops. This all-new addition to the franchise will bring the series' iconic tactical FPS play to console, PC, and mobile players at launch.

Dune: Spice Wars

In the latest trailer for the title, Shiro Games and Funcom revealed a September release window for Dune: Spice Wars. The game has seen numerous updates during Early Access, thanks to community feedback, and the team is very excited to get the 1.0 update in players' hands.

GTFO

10 Chambers premiered the trailer for their next big content update of hardcore co-op shooter GTFO – ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination, which will add thirteen new expeditions to the game – for free. When the update arrives in September, GTFO will have over 70 playable expeditions in total.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Raul Rubio, Tequila Works' CEO, and Rowan Parker, Creative Director of Riot Forge at Riot Games, joined the showcase hosts to share a new sneak peek of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. This story-driven adventure follows League of Legends champions Nunu & Willump, two best friends who embark on the ultimate road trip through the frozen wilds of the Freljord, meeting other legendary champions along the way. Song of Nunu is scheduled for release in fall 2023.

Stampede: Racing Royale

Following the debut of the latest trailer, it was confirmed that the PC version of Secret Mode's 60-player kart racer will be power sliding into Early Access on November 2. Ahead of this, players can still get an early taste of the action via the game's second Playtest on Steam, which runs until August 28.

Synced

Taking to the stage was the game's creative director, Clark Yang, who confirmed the game's global launch date on PC will be September 8 and shared a new trailer for the futuristic co-op shooter also heading to PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X|S in the coming months. Ahead of the release date players are invited to pre-register via the official website, for the opportunity to earn in-game rewards.

Tarisland

During the showcase, it was confirmed that a second Closed Beta test for this free and fair-to-play, class-based, cross-platform MMORPG will commence in November. This forthcoming test phase will allow both PC and mobile players across Europe, Asia, and the Americas to experience deeper class building and new PVP elements with multiple language support. At full launch, players from around the globe will be able to freely explore Tarisland's world, socialize with others, and embark on epic adventures.

Undawn

An all-new trailer gave a taste of what awaits players when Undawn's first major update – Desert Fury – goes live on August 24. Featuring a brand new map, story arc, and character roles, there's now even more challenges to overcome in this open-world survival RPG.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The wait is nearly over as developer and publisher Fatshark confirmed that the game will be launching for Xbox Series X|S on October 4, 2023. They also shared exciting news with the announcement of a radical revamp of the game's class system for both the PC and forthcoming Xbox versions. Replacing the current structure will be full talent trees, taking character progression to a whole new level.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

In a new cinematic trailer, Fatshark announced the long-awaited fourth career for their fire-wielding spellcaster, the Necromancer. Born from a fight with her twin sister Sofia, this new career grants new powers and abilities to allow her to control the dead. Exactly how these powers were obtained by the fire mage is yet to be revealed. The Necromancer career releases on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 October 19.

Wayfinder

The latest trailer from Airship Syndicate (Ruined King: A Leage of Legends Story) and Warframe creator Digital Extremes, provided more of what awaits players when they enter the rich, expansive world of Wayfinder and the heroic battles they must face to push back the Gloom from the world of Evenor. Additionally, viewers tuning in got a sneak peek tease of new content coming to Wayfinder soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!