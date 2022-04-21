Evil Dead: The Game Releases Bruce Campbell Preview Video

Saber Interactive released a new video today for Evil Dead: The Game in which Bruce Campbell himself previews the action. This is basically a chance to hear Ash himself play as himself with a ton of hilarious commentary from Bruce, his son Andy Campbell, and several fans of the franchise playing the game together. The video, which we have for you down below, shows off a number of mechanics and elements from the game, which include choosing your character, team building and corporation, Demon gameplay (including traps and possession), finishing moves, the Fear mechanic, and more. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on May 13th for PC on the Epic Games Store as well as on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Evil Dead: The Game brings the biggest characters from the franchise together in an over-the-top, gore-filled action experience against the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the mighty Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Discover fan-favorite sights from the franchise, battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons in multiplayer and the game's bonus single-player missions, and level up a variety of skill trees to survive the night.

Pre-ordering any version of Evil Dead: The Game grants two bonus Ash outfits: the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit. The Standard Edition of Evil Dead: The Game is now available for pre-order for $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition is available for $59.99 and includes Season Pass 1. Season Pass 1 includes four upcoming DLC packs at a discounted rate, with several exciting DLC releases to be announced.

In addition to the standard edition of the game, Boss Team Games are producing two special physical Collector's Editions that are also available for pre-order today. Evil Dead: The Game Collector's Editions will only be available in limited quantities and feature rare, official collectibles. The Collector's Edition includes: the Deluxe Edition of the game with Season Pass 1, an exclusive in-game skin for Ash designed by Tom Savini, exclusive steel case, collectible box, hardcover artbook, original vinyl soundtrack, exclusive T-shirt, and five art cards, all for $124.99. The Ultimate Collector's Edition includes all of the above content, as well as a full-size replica Evil Dead II Book of the Dead Necronomicon Prop by Trick or Treat Studios and licensed by STUDIOCANAL, for $199.99. Pre-orders for both versions of the Collector's Editions are available directly from the official Boss Team Games store.