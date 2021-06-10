Evil Dead: The Game Shows Off First Major Gameplay Trailer

During the first Summer Game Fest showcase of 2021, we got a better look at Evil Dead: The Game with the first gameplay trailer. This game is as gruesome and bloody as you might expect from something tied to the franchise as you will party up in a team of four to battle demons and other evil creatures trying to vanquish one particular evil player in what is a mix between a co-op and a PvP multiplayer action game. If that sounds just a tad familiar, it should, as the game has a little bit in common with another multiplayer horror title… Dead By Daylight.

Specifically, the part where another player can take on the role of the Demon, using its powers to stop the team of four, which is comprised of characters from different parts of the franchise's films and TV series. There are some added mechanics and challenges, like the ability to drive Ash's own Delta, making it slightly different and a tad more compelling. You can check out the trailer below as the game will be released sometime later this year. If they're smart, they'll release it a week before Halloween!

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor, and action of the Evil Dead universe, Evil Dead: The Game brings the biggest characters from the franchise together in an over-the-top, gore-filled experience against the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to fight the Deadites and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the mighty Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Battle across memorable sights from the franchise, including the infamous Knowby cabin, brought to life with tons of terrifying visuals and all-new dialogue from Bruce Campbell. Discover more than 25 weapons, including Ash's Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, and level up a variety of skill trees to grow even stronger and survive the night.