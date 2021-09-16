Evil Genius 2 Upgrades To Adding Portal Mechanics

Rebellion Developments has released a new update for Evil Genius 2 with an amazing technological crossover from the world of Portal. The Aperture Science Enrichment Center has sent some special tech to the future overlords of the world to help them protect their lair in what is an awesome little crossover with Valve Corporation. Now you can install security measures that will help you get around the complex with ease and protect your plans from would-be spies and government agencies looking to upend your takeover. The team has also added a new Mechanical Minions pack to the game, which we have more info below that will run you $3.50, while the Portal DLC pack is absolutely free.

Ever wanted to walk through walls and get from one side of your vast evil lair to the other in an instant? Well, now you can thanks to the experts at Aperture Science who have worked wonders to bring the world of Portal to Evil Genius 2. The new free DLC pack is available now for all PC players and includes a host of amazing upgrades for your lair based upon the classic Portal games from Valve. These include portals, autonomous turrets, propulsion gel and more… The new Portal DLC for Evil Genius 2 includes: A new room type – the Test Chamber

4 new traps (Propulsion Gel, Repulsion Gel, Cake That Is A Lie, Aperture Science Multi-Purpose Science Panel)

4 new Loot items (Orange Portal, Blue Portal, Companion Cube, Actual Cake)

3 new Lair items (Turret, Security Camera, Test Chamber Door)

New Decor items

Accompanying Side Story Objectives

And as if that wasn't enough we are also bringing you robots. The new Mechanical Minions DLC Pack gives Evil Geniuses a modern alternative to flesh-and-blood subordinates. These new workers are incredibly reliable and do not need to be fed, watered or even paid (although charging them isn't a bad idea) making them the ideal choice for the ultra-modern villain. The Mechanical Minions pack includes: 2 New minion types (The Work-O-Tron + The GuardBot 2.0)

3 New Lair items (Work-O-Tron Assembly Line, GuardBot 2.0 Assembly Line, Robot Charging Station)

Accompanying Side Story Objectives

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Evil Genius 2: World Domination – FREE Portal Pack & Mechanical Minions Pack | PC (https://youtu.be/HQdv3IWM7oU)