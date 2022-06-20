Evil West Receives An Extended Gameplay Trailer

Focus Entertainment is gearing up for the release of Evil West by releasing a brand new extended look at the gameplay in their latest video. The team at Flying Wild Hog has put together over ten minutes' worth of uncut content to check out, designed to give you a pretty good look at what you'll encounter when you play the game. The footage, which we have down at the bottom, is a mix of exploration, combat, character management, and more that essentially summarizes the kind of adventures you'll have as the main character, Jesse Rentier. Jessie is an agent for a secret organization who are determined to eradicate the vampire threat. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on September 20th for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Explore a wide variety of locations in Evil West, from desert towns to infested forests, gather resources from abandoned crates and corpses before going on your hunt for obnoxious monsters and get firing in a stylish explosion of blood and dismemberment! The trailer also gives you a look at the minimal interface while you play, as well as the menu you'll access to craft your playstyle, upgrading your deadly arsenal and unlocking new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery. Delve further into monster-infested locations, facing hulking abominations, screeching monstrosities and ancient vampires as your mission to destroy the ultimate evil leads you far into the darkness to take on spectacular boss fights.