Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Devilmite & Draculaman

Goku takes on two of Fortuneteller Baba's strongest warriors Spike the Devilman and Fangs the Vampire in Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards Special Rare cards, this time from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Devilman, or Spike the Devil Man, is a devil who is among the strongest of Fortuneteller Baba's fighters. He is outranked only by Grandpa Gohan. His power of Devilmite Beam, displayed on the card above, turns his opponent's negative thoughts into overpowering themes. This doesn't work on the pure-hearted Goku. Draculaman, also known as Dracula Man or Fangs the Vampire, is a vampire working for Fortuneteller Baba as one of her warriors. He has some traditional vampiric powers, such as bloodsucking, shapeshifting, and flight, as well as some more Akira Toriyama-style powers that you'd expect to see in Dragon Ball. Namely, an expertise in martial arts.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

