Evo 2022 Announces Las Vegas Return With Full Lineup

The organizers behind Evo 2022 have announced this year's event will return to Las Vegas for an in-person competition, along with the full lineup. Nine games will headline the event, which will come back to the Mandalay Bay from August 5th-7th, 2022. Those nine titles in no particular order are: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Tekken 7, The King Of Fighters XV, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Skullgirls: 2nd Encore.

The quick takeaways are that Mortal Kombat is back in the mix after being thrown out of the shuffle for a few years and relegated to sub-competitions. Smash Bros. players get to be angry for another year as it looks like SSB Ultimate is not a part of this at all. Guilty Gear and King of Fighters get a new chance to shine, and shockingly Dead Or Alive is nowhere to be found. Granted, we have several months before the event takes place, so some of the titles that were left out could still show up in a lesser capacity. We'll just see what happens. We have more info from the organizers below as registration is now open at the link above.

As the largest and longest-running fighting game tournament, Evo's storied history includes celebrating some of the best fighting game titles and players on the planet. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Tekken 7 have been staples at Evo the last few years as two of the premier fighting games in the world. The popular newest entry in the series, Guilty Gear -Strive-, will be featured in the lineup at Evo along with the just-released The King Of Fighters XV. This year's Evo will also mark the first appearances for Skullgirls: 2nd Encore, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Melty Blood: Type Lumina in the lineup. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate returns for the third time at Evo and Dragon Ball FighterZ will once again feature unique true-to-the-anime gameplay and team vs. team matches. "We are thrilled to present a slate of fighting games representing so many of the genre's player-bases for Evo 2022," said Rick "TheHadou" Thiher, General Manager of Evo. "Our team is incredibly excited to once-again host them in offline competition at Evo this August. There is nothing like the global Fighting Game Community's energy when we gather for Evo, and I'm greatly looking forward to seeing what happens when we start the event series' next chapter together later this year."