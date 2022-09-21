Ewok Signs With XSET As Their New "Agent Of Positive Change"

One of the more interesting deals you'll hear about all year, pro-Fortnite/Apex Legends player Ewok has partnered with XSET in a new gig. They will be taking on the new role of "Agent of Positive Change" as they become one of the latest content creators to join the organization. While representing XSET, they will continue to create content for both games while also having conversations with their community about their passion for fitness. We have more info from the announcement below, including a couple of quotes from the streamer and the company.

"I am back stronger than ever. I am excited to start creating more content and continue to connect with awesome people," said Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler. "I am grateful for an organization like XSET that actively supports diversity and inclusion. I look forward to reppin' XSET and being an agent of positive change."

Ewok is a gamer at heart who enjoys creating content. He wants to use his platform for positive change and inspire others. He is deaf and uses sign language to communicate. He is also an animal lover who spends a lot of time with his dogs. Creating artwork and going to the gym is something he does every day. He hopes to be a dog groomer or a veterinarian in the future. Ewok made headlines in 2019 when she became the youngest female player to join FaZe Clan at that time at age of 13. In 2020, Ewok announced he is transgender on National Coming Out Day and identifies as male and bisexual. At that time, he wrote in a post, ""I want to be open about it and educate people but feel comfortable with myself…This is truly a big decision and I know it'll impact some people. I'll need y'all support…It means the world to me."

"Having gotten to know Ewok when I was at FaZe and watching his incredible journey to superstar streamer, positive example to the trans community and his continued representation of the deaf community, it is amazing to welcome him to his new XSET family," said Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, Greg Selkoe. "Ewok is an incredible talent and we can't wait to do some killer stuff together at XSET."