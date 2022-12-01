Exclusive: Hear A Track From The Need For Speed Unbound Soundtrack

Electronic Arts and Lakeshore Records have released the soundtrack for Need For Speed Unbound today, promoting the game ahead of launch. The game has probably one of the best collections of music for a game in 2022, as you're getting a really cool mix of artists contributing to what already isn't a traditional game for the franchise. As part of the promotion, the label gave us an excluisve track to show off today, as you can listen to "Lhassa – v2" by Brodinski down at the bottom.

"Self-expression starts with self-discovery. You cannot know who you truly are or the endless possibilities of who you can be without exploring the world around you. Music opens us up to those worlds, and its people, communities and cultures. Music is one of the ultimate vessels to self-discovery, and has long been an important element in every Need For Speed experience. Next to our customizable rides, our in-game soundtracks have brought us closer to reality, and you closer to your dreams."

"Need For Speed Unbound's soundtrack is a +70-track ride through hip-hop culture around the world – a lens into different musical perspectives and interpretations. It's about expression through discovery. The global soundtrack was designed to deliver on a distinct vibe that's uniquely Need For Speed, while still remaining eclectic in genre, intensity and emotion. There is a special emphasis to introduce music created by incredibly talented artists who are non-English speaking, female and/or BIPOC, to millions of NFS players around the world who may not have heard them otherwise."

"Chase Straight, Need For Speed's Senior Brand Manager who led the music direction for NFS Unbound, pointed out: 'The most immediate thing that players will notice is the emphasis on global expressions of hip-hop. Nearly half of our soundtrack is non-English, putting a spotlight on art and artists that are making waves in their region of the world that we hope to give a global platform to.'"