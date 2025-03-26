Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Gamez, Sports: Renovations

EXCLUSIVE – Sports: Renovations Provides An Overview In New Trailer

We have an exclusive trailer for the upcoming release of Sports: Renovations, as they provide an overview ahead of the game's launch

Article Summary Discover the exciting world of Sports: Renovations in our exclusive game trailer preview.

Renovate dilapidated sports facilities and restore them to their former glory in this engaging game.

Upgrade tools, expand headquarters, and display trophies in a special room as you progress.

Explore creative design possibilities as you refurbish gyms, courts, and arenas without time constraints.

Indie game developer Goat Gamez and publisher Dear Villagers provided us with a new exclusive video for Sports: Renovations ahead of the game's release this week. This new short trailer gives players an idea of what they'll do in the game as they become the owner of an old basketball arena and facility. It's your job to make decisions that restore it to its former glory, along with other stadiums and training facilities in the area, to make them better places to hold events for the community. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on March 27.

How do you save your beloved team's court from being torn down by a real estate developer? You do what you do best – renovate dilapidated sports facilities to collect the money you need to help out. Restore gyms, courts, pools, and pitches to their former glory, upgrade your tools, and expand your headquarters. Collect trophies and mementos during your renovation missions and display them proudly in a special room for everyone to see. Your hometown basketball court is in danger. The shining star of your youth where you watched fantastic matches played by your favorite team. It's a place where many young talents start their careers. It's a home of many fond memories, now covered in cobwebs and dust.

Collect trash, clean up the dirt from walls and floors, give the place a fresh coat of paint, fix broken fixtures, furnish, and decorate the place. Remember to take a photo before and after to prove how good a job you did! Use the money you earn to upgrade your equipment and expand your headquarters – each unlocked room comes with its own perks and advantages. Leave no corner undusted and no wall unpainted. Carefully design the area and arrange every room with its functionality in mind. You have all the time in the world, so use it to polish your skills and plan out the space – some designs are better than others, so be creative! Tinker with sports equipment and assemble the furniture to the best of your ability. And remember: just have fun and be proud of your achievements!

