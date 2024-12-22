Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Archetype Entertainment, exodus

Exodus Releases New Gameplay Trailer Before Year's End

Archetype Entertainment dropped a surprise gameplay trailer for Exodus this week, giving us a far better look at it than they had before

Article Summary Archetype Entertainment releases Exodus gameplay, unveils space bear in armor.

New Exodus trailer offers under two minutes of action-packed gameplay footage.

Set in a hostile galaxy, players fight the Celestials with time-dilating missions.

Mysterious observer shares insights, questioning humanity and cosmic survival.

Archetype Entertainment released a new gameplay trailer for Exodus, giving us a new look at a few things before 2024 closes out. A couple of months ago, we got a cinematic trailer narrated by Matthew McConaughey, showing us the universe but not really revealing a ton of what was in it. This trailer does the opposite, as you get just under two minutes worth of gameplay footage from the current build, showing off a few characters, some hints at the story, some of the action you'll encounter, and a space bear clad in armor. Yes, you read that correctly: a BEAR IN ARMOR IN SPACE. But anyway, enjoy the trailer above, as the game still doesn't have a release window.

Exodus

In Exodus, humanity, having fled a dying Earth, has found a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for our survival. Players step into the role of The Traveler, humanity's last hope. Your job is to journey to distant stars on the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in the universe: the Celestials. There is one catch, however — Time Dilation. Days for the Travelers on interstellar missions are decades back home. The sacrifices players make to protect their loved ones will impact their entire civilization for generations to come. Returning home, players will face the consequences of their choices, and must determine: how much are they willing to sacrifice?

How does this mysterious observer know so much about humanity's most feared predator? How has this seemingly all-knowing spokesman mastered the skill of survival? Who is he? A Traveler? Perhaps. But if so, why is he an observer sharing his valuable insights, rather than a warrior who bears the scars of humanity's battles? He is an outsider, yet of our world, one who knows many far-reaching secrets… yet his insight is pointed and personal. Is his goal to guide the Travelers? Warn us off? Or are his goals something beyond what we can even envision? His words stir the soul and leave one questioning their humanity and the consequences we bring to bear, in the dark void between the stars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!