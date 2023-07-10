Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Exoprimal, livestream

Exoprimal Unveils Tons Of Content Coming To The Game

Check out the latest livestream from Capcom that aired today, giving you a better look at what's to come for Exoprimal after launch.

Capcom held a special livestream today for Exoprimal as they showed off more of the content on the way for the game after it launches. The team basically rolled out a 20-minute presentation, going over what players will be able to do after the game comes out on July 14th. As well as many of the additions to the game for some bonus fun, including Alpha and Beta Exosuit variants, Monster Hunter and Street Fighter 6 crossovers, and the "Final Mission Selection" feature for the main mode, Dino Survival. We have more info from the team below and the complete livestream for you to check out.

"Capcom is supporting Exoprimal with seasonal content updates that introduce major new features, and today's showcase shared a taste of what fans will be sinking their teeth into over the next few months. Season 1 commences alongside the game's launch this Friday and will usher in a new game mode two weeks later on July 28, 2023. Savage Gauntlet is a co-op experience that challenges teams of five players with late-game PvE missions that rotate weekly and can be replayed for higher rankings and rewards. Then, on Aug. 17, 2023, Exoprimal will roll out its first major title update, introducing 10 Alpha variant Exosuits to the roster all at once. These alternate designs feature completely different weapons from their standard counterparts, presenting new ways to enjoy both Dino Survival and Savage Gauntlet."

"Season 2 kicks off in mid-October 2023 and will feature the next title update, which packs in the downright fierce Street Fighter 6 collaboration that was teased last month. Players can look forward to other additions too, including a new map and Final Mission, plus more rigs and modules. In January 2024, Season 3 will see the armory expand once again with Beta variant Exosuits. Alongside these shiny new sets of armor, this update will summon a new foe to battle, the Neo Triceratops. A collaboration is also in the works with the Monster Hunter series that will launch as part of Season 3."

