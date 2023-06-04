Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In June 2023

This month, Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in on Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance to see if the Machamp V Alternate Art is making gains.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $112.73 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $39.06 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $38.42 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $31.99 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $26.98 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $26.55 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $23.19 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $21.83 Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $17.84 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $15.42 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $15.15 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $13.26 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $12.77 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $12.50 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $12.14

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $33.09 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $23.20 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $7.95 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $7.44 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Character Super Rare TG18/TG30: $5.93

This is a month of minor market fluctuation for Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. Some cards are up by a few dollars, some are down by a few dollars… but nothing has changed in a notable way.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!