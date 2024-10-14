Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, Horrible Therapist

Exploding Kittens Announces New Tabletop Title Horrible Therapist

Tabletop publisher Exploding Kittens has a new title on the way, as you'll try to help people through their troubles in Horrible Therapist

Article Summary Discover Exploding Kittens' new comic card game, Horrible Therapist, for adult parties and game nights.

Create funny therapy comics in a three-part sequence to win points and laughter with friends.

Features 80 Question, 158 Answer, and 200 Treatment Cards for endless replayability.

The Oatmeal's hilarious artwork ensures rounds filled with humor and creativity.

Exploding Kittens, the tabletop publisher famous for its self-titled game, announced a new title this past week called Horrible Therapist. This is an adult card game created in collaboration with The Oatmeal, in which you'll create a comic about therapy in three parts: a question, an answer, and a treatment. The game can be player with up to eight players and works a lot like other titles with this same mechanic as one person chooses a winner from what the others supply as possible winning answers. We have more info below from the team as its currently on sale for $25.

Horrible Therapist

Horrible Therapist features a three-part gameplay structure that allows players to build comics with Matt's signature artwork, centered around a therapist offering outlandishly hilarious treatments and recommendations to their patient's concerns. Whoever puts down the funniest Treatment card wins a point. The first to three points wins. It's a fun and hysterical addition to your party card games collection. With 80 Question Cards, 158 Answer Cards, and 200 Treatment Cards, this game is different every time you play. This makes it a popular choice among adult card games and card games for adults, offering endless replayability for every game night.

Can you get through a round without ugly laughing? This is a must-have for adult games for game night and a fantastic addition to your collection of party card games. This is a card game for adults that's great for pregaming, large gatherings, road trips, vacations, or for giving as a gift to anyone who appreciates a funny card game (or who needs therapy!). Perfect for all adult party games and games for adults. Each card is written and illustrated by The Oatmeal, the brain behind the internet's favorite comics and a cofounder of Exploding Kittens which became the most backed Kickstarter campaign of all time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!