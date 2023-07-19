Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, Hurry Up Chicken Butt, I Want My Teeth Back, My Parents Might Be Martians, The Best Worst Ice Cream

Exploding Kittens Reveals New Items Designed By Five-Year-Old

Four new tabletop games are on the way from Exploding Kittens, all of which were co-designed by the CEO's five-year-old daughter.

Exploding Kittens has revealed four new tabletop games they will release next month, all of which were designed by a five-year-old. The four games on the way from the company are I Want My Teeth Back, Hurry Up Chicken Butt, The Best Worst Ice Cream, and My Parents Might Be Martians. All of them were designed by the company's CEO and Co-Creator Elan Lee, who co-designed the line with his own (now 5-year-old) daughter Avalon. You can read more about all four of them below, as they will go on sale at Target on July 30th and on August 1st via their website.

I Want My Teeth Back

An introductory strategy game that's easy to learn and play for kids but also challenging for adults. In this game, players strategically decide when to spin a wheel for an opportunity to collect the missing teeth. The first one to collect a full "mouthful" of the teeth wins.

Hurry Up Chicken Butt

Inspired by the classic game of "hot potato," this version turns up the fun by requiring players to complete silly challenges before passing the chicken. Kids will love playing with the hilarious, chicken-shaped shaker that clucks and holds the dice.

The Best Worst Ice Cream

This simple yet strategic game features whacky ice cream flavors like pizza, eyeballs, and earthworms that get kids laughing. Based on equal parts lucky guesses and skill, both kids and adults compete evenly for the win!

My Parents Might Be Martians

A junior version of Exploding Kittens' fan-favorite title, Poetry for Neanderthals, adults must describe a hidden word using only one-syllable clues to the kids' team. Adults end up sounding like they're from another planet, while kids try to interpret the adults' clues and guess the correct words.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!