ExpressVPN Rep Chimes In On Recent Uptick Of VPN Usage

VPN usage has increased in recent months after multiple states passed age ID laws, with an increase in gamers to stay protected online.

With several states enacting new laws requiring ID proof for age verification on certain websites and services, VPN usage has seen a rise in subscribers. While no one is revealing their exact numbers or publishing statistics, multiple VPN services recently have been commenting on the uptick in people buying VPNs for personal use rather than just to keep their identity a secret from hackers/phishing or secure while traveling. Gamers have been one of the biggest users of VPNs lately to prevent DDoS attacks and to keep their location private while being in matches, but connection issues have still been an issue recently with many providers to keep players safe while also not eating up their bandwidth.

One of the companies we reached out to for a quick discussion about this was ExpressVPN, and while they didn't provide stats, the company's Digital Privacy Advocate, Lauren Hendry Parsons, offered us the quote below on the current rise in VPN usage these days.

"From Louisiana to Arkansas to Utah, state by state we are seeing a worrying erosion of American online freedoms with the introduction of controversial age verification systems for porn sites. But this demand doesn't just affect those looking to access adult content online. The legislation also requires social media companies to verify users' ages and block accounts for those who do not provide ID. This is a data privacy disaster waiting to happen. While we are staunch advocates of protecting children's safety online, including making sure they're protected from exposure to adult content online, this can't come at the expense of the right to privacy."

"Age verification systems collect a huge amount of data, not only the information in your ID but a record of each authentication made — essentially any site you access that features adult content. Tie this up with the data profiling social media companies create about you and this treasure trove of personal information is a perfect target for bad actors. Just look at the Ashley Madison data breach in 2015 as an example of what can happen if that data is badly handled, misused, accessed or leaked. We urge legislators and the community to find better safeguards to child online safety that don't infringe on people's rights to digital privacy and freedom."

