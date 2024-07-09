Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Bloomburrow, MTG, WotC

Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow Reveals More Cards Ahead of Launch

Wizards of the Coast dropped a ton of new card reveals for Magic: The Gathering - Bloomburrow ahead of the expansion's launch in August.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils new cards for MTG - Bloomburrow.

Discover 49 cards and 20 special land cards in the latest set.

Meet Ygra, Eater Of All, a formidable 6/6 Elemental Cat.

Bloomburrow brings seasonal lands and a host of critters to life.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed a new set of cards for Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow ahead of the expansion's release next month. The team dropped a number of new images for us to see, including a variety of creatures and their variants, along with some new looks at the special land cards for this set. All of which you can check out below before the expansion is released on August 2, 2024. Plus, the company released a new animated trailer, which, if they turned into an animated series, we wouldn't mind watching it!

Here, we have 49 brand-new cards for Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow. A few of them we've seen artwork for in the past, but now we have a far better idea of where some of these fit in the lexicon of colors and use. One of our favorites is Ygra, Eater Of All, who basically views all of the animals as prey and food. Which makes sense, being a 6/6 Elemental Cat in a world full of tiny creatures. Some of these are just downright powerful cards, while others have clearly been designed to be more fun than domineering, which fits with the theme perfectly.

Meanwhile, 20 new lands were revealed for Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow as well, showing off all five types in four different seasons. As you can see from the artwork here, all four in each set are a variant of a theme, with a creature from the game looking over the land around them in a particular kind of season. This is a lovely little artistic touch to the set that gives it some extra character.

Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow

Bravery comes in all sizes! Put your best paw forward and enter the world of Bloomburrow. When elemental forces rage out of control, the salvation of Valley falls on the shoulders of its smallest protectors. Fight beside mice, frogs, bats, birds, lizards, squirrels, and other critters as you restore the balance of peace.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!