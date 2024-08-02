Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Two New Heroes For Reunion Event

Beta Billy Ray and Enchantress make their way to Marvel Contest of Champions as part of a new Reunion event happening this month

Kabam released new details about the next major event happening in Marvel Contest of Champions, as the Reunions event will bring in two new heroes to the game. During a livestream earlier today, the team revealed that The Cricible will play a new role as part of Arcade's games, as the new Reunion event will happen from August 14-28 with its own set of chaotic rules to them in his twisted game. With the event comes two new characters: Beta Billy Ray will be added to the game on August 15, and Enchantress arrives on August 29. We have more details from the developers below and the full patch notes on their website.

Marvel Contest of Champions Reunion Event

Prepare to have your roster seriously tested as you face-off against challenging opponents from Act 7! Two new pieces of tech will be utilized by The Crucible; Elimination Choice Nodes and Unrestricted Quest Teams! Elimination Choice Nodes are a new challenge that forces you to swap out a Champion. Champions that have been swapped out cannot be used again for the remainder of the active Quest. Introducing the Reunion Event! This Event, formerly known as Legends, features a new Calendar, Store, Objectives, Crystals, and much more – all centered around a brand new Quest; The Crucible!

Amora, better known as the Enchantress is among the oldest known Asgardians, and the possessor of some of the realm's most powerful magics. Her arcane powers derive not only from a natural gift for manipulating Asgardian energies, but also from a lifetime's worth of earned spellcasting knowledge. Even powerless, Amora remains a threat through her mastery of the art of seduction. With a simple kiss, she can enslave almost any man to her will.

Beta Ray Bill is a Korbinite who became a powerful cyborg in order to protect his own people from the threat of Surtur and his fire giants. In a battle against Thor he proved his worthiness to Odin, who was so impressed by Bill's prowess and honorable actions that he crafted a unique magical hammer exclusively for the Korbinite – Stormbreaker! Armed with the might of Stormbreaker and his own fiery sense of justice, Beta Ray Bill travels the stars in search of wrongs to right and villains to vanquish.

