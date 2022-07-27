Ezio & Eivor Join Brawlhalla As Its Latest Characters

Ubisoft has released two new characters into Brawlhalla as Ezio and Eivor from the Assassin's Creed series are now available. First off, we have Ezio, who joins as the 56th Legend as part of the permanent roster. He is joined by Eivor, who is the latest Legend to join as part of the Epic Crossover event which will also come with a new game mode, two new maps, and more additions to keep you frantically busy. We have the full rundown on both characters below as all of this is available right now.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze was a nobleman from Italy during the 15th century Renaissance era, as well as the most legendary leader of the Assassin Brotherhood. Ezio is one of the most celebrated and iconic Assassins in the franchise, and his legacy lives on in Brawlhalla as he takes part in the Grand Tournament, using his Auditore Blade Sword and Apple of Eden Orb to enter as a Legend. Ezio is available now for 7200 Gold or 100 Mammoth Coins, and the skins Revelations Ezio, Armor of Brutus Ezio, and Asgardian Ezio are also available now for 140 Mammoth Coins each. Sword Signatures Side Signature – Ezio draws out his wrist blade and slashes his opponent with his sword, then secondly with his wrist blade, which pushes his enemy back. Neutral Signature – He unsheathes his wrist blade, leaps into the air and then slashes his opponent with the blade, then the sword. His sword then leaves the Animus simulation's shattered glass in its wake. Down Signature – Ezio slashes his opponent before grabbing them and slamming them down onto the ground, which then sends them flying into the air.

Orb Signatures Side Signature – Ezio projects a holographic image of himself wielding his wrist blades from his Apple of Eden orb, and the projection charges forward and slices the opponent before the real Ezio leaps in and slashes them. Neutral Signature – Ezio projects a holographic grid from his orb, which can trap his enemy and send shockwaves through it. Down Signature – He leaps into the air and projects white birds from his Apple of Eden, and as he descends, he slashes his opponent with his wrist blade as the birds scatter.0



The Epic Crossover Event kicks off an in-game event that features Eivor as the newest Epic Crossover, a legendary Viking warrior driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. In addition to that, the new Bounty game mode will be featured as the Brawl of the Week, where players can take part in three modes, Rooftop Rumble, Ghost Rooftop Rumble, and Assassin's Brawl. On top of the new mode, Brawlhalla is introducing two new maps, Florence Rooftop and Florence Terrace. The Epic Crossover is available for 300 Mammoth Coins via the in-game store, and both female and male Eivor will unlock with one purchase. New content being featured during the event includes a K.O. Effect featuring the Desynchronization screen, a new Leap of Faith emote, and eight new avatars. All items will still be purchasable and playable after the event ends. The game mode and maps will also still be playable after the event ends. Eivor – Epic Crossover for Brynn – also known as the Wolf-Kissed, Eivor is the reincarnation of the Isu Odin, who is revered as a god in Germanic and Norse mythology. Eivor fights with Varin's Axe and Gungnir.