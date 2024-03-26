Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Video Games | Tagged: F Zero, F-Zero Maximum Velocity

F-Zero Maximum Velocity Speeds Into Nintendo Switch This Week

In the latest run of retro titles for the Nintendo Switch Online retro consoles, F-Zero Maximum Velocity is being added this week.

Nintendo has revealed the latest addition to the Nintendo Switch Online retro consoles lineup, as F-Zero Maximum Velocity arrives later this week. The good news is we're finally getting a classic racing game added to the roster; the bad news is it's the ONLY game being added for the month of March, which seems like a lost opportunity to add a few more since the company still has so many first-party titles that haven't been added yet. But in any case, we'll be getting the Game Boy Advanced title on March 29. The team will also be updating F-Zero 99, as we have more details about that game below.

F-Zero Maximum Velocity

There's only one sport that has enough thrills, spills, and potential for calamity to keep an entire galaxy on the edge of its seat, and it's known as the F-Zero Grand Prix. F-Zero Maximum Velocity is set 25 years after the original F-Zero game, with a new generation of racers piloting their plasma-powered machines and using speed bursts (and some strategic vehicle-to-vehicle bumping) in a white-knuckle race to stay ahead of the competition … and stay alive. Climb the Grand Prix standings to unlock tracks and vehicles while you speed around 20 different courses across four difficulty levels to prove you've got what it takes to rank among the galaxy's most elite racers.

F-Zero 99

You can also put your skills to the test against 98 other position-jockeying players in the multiplayer F-Zero 99 game, available on Nintendo eShop to everyone with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra charge. Enjoy classic mode featuring a 20-pilot race with rules and tracks inspired by the original F-Zero, create Private Lobbies to go head-to-head against friends and family, and unlock hidden tracks and other in-game bonus rewards. And make sure you stay on track, because a new update for F-Zero 99 will be available tomorrow! As part of this update, you can take on the new Mirror Grand Prix, Mirror Tracks for Knight League and kick things into high gear with the Classic Mini Prix. Plus, try Steer Assist to help guide your machine around turns and barriers, and push your piloting skills even higher in an expanded Practice Mode. Then, check out Timed Challenges for limited time in-game rewards, Recommended Challenges for tips on what to tackle next and newly added Achievements. In the future, Mirror Tracks for King League and Queen League will become available, as well.

