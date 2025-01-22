Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged:

The Angry Video Game Nerd Will Get An 8-Bit Title

The Angry Video Game Nerd is getting another video game, but this time it will be a physical NES title from the 8-bit era of gaming

Indie game developer Retroware and Mega Cat Studios revealed their latest platformer on the way, as The Angry Video Game Nerd will be getting a new game to his name. The new title is called The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit, and as the name suggests, this is a throwback to the Atari and NES days of gaming, with levels and references to the era. As far as we can tell, it doesn't link to the previous two games, so it sounds like this will be its own story with references to the YouTube series. The game will be made available digitally on Steam and all three major consoles, but it is meant to be played on an NES, which will be taken care of by Limited Run Games, who are making a physical version with a cartridge. No date has been set for its release, but you can see more in the trailer above.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

The ultimate nerd rage is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit – an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more! Heavily inspired by classic side-scrollers like Mega Man, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit challenges players to battle through frantic platforming levels and defeat classic AVGN enemies to save gaming from a corrupted monstrosity.

THE 8-BIT EXPERIENCE: Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a CARTRIDGE VERSION available for actual retro hardware!

Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a CARTRIDGE VERSION available for actual retro hardware! THE AVGN UNIVERSE IN 8-BIT FORM: Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!

Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room! FAMILIAR FACES, NEW FIGHTS: As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the AVGN universe hope to destroy The Nerd!

