F1 2021 Drops A Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have released a brand new launch trailer for F1 2021 as the game is set to be released next week. The look and feel of this game makes everything about the world of F1 racing pop, as the trailer takes you from the garage to the pit to the track and beyond as you get about as realistic of an experience as you can in a video game tied to the sport. Enjoy the game when it drops on July 13th, but for now, check out the trailer below.

Every story has a beginning in F1 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Enjoy the stunning new features of F1 2021, including the thrilling story experience 'Braking Point', two-player Career, and get even closer to the grid with 'Real-Season Start'. Take your team to the top in the acclaimed ten-year 'My Team' Career mode, or race head-to-head in split-screen and multiplayer. Immerse yourself in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and race with the authentic lineup of twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams from the 2021 season. Braking Point' – the thrilling new story experience.

New ways to play: two-player Career and 'Real-Season Start'.

My Team mode – create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete as the 11th team on the grid.

Expanded Driver Stats that now include 'Focus' and new team-critical Department Events to address.

Split-screen racing for two players.

Casual race options for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control.

Acclaimed ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, and new Quick Practice.

Formula 2™, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content *.

Esports – in-game area for the online qualification events, latest news and even watch the new F1 Esports Challenger and Pro Series races.

More ways to race: Time Trial, Shorter season length options, Grand Prix™ Mode and relive your glory with saveable automated highlights and (PC only) full replays.

Compete online in Multiplayer: Social and Ranked races, new Quick Join format, Leagues, customisable liveries, and Weekly Events.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: F1® 2021 | Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/0BLdf0gj3RY)