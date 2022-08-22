F1 22 Drops Updated Driver Ratings & Podium Pass Series 2

EA Sports has released new info for F1 22 this week, including an updated list of driver ratings in the game and Podium Pass Series 2. First off, the new Pass will be out on August 24th for use in My Team and online modes, inspired by the Mid-Autumn Festival. Better known to some as the Moon Festival, you'll get some interesting items that you can only receive as part of the pass, including the Lando Norris-designed set in the free tier, and the Fish Lantern and Fire Dragon sets for the VIP tier. We have more info on the rankings changes below as the team explains what exactly has happened.

While Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton maintain their positions at the top of the leaderboard, George Russell's performances have seen him take third position from Charles Leclerc. There have been some notable rating changes across the bottom half of the grid as well. Six drivers have seen their Overall Ratings increase, with Zhou Guanyu, George Russell, and Mick Schumacher receiving the most significant ratings rise. Despite a number of race retirements early on in the championship, Alfa Romeo's Guanyu saw his Overall Rating increase by five, with improved stats in Experience, Racecraft and Pace. Russell's podium finishes in the last two races have taken his overall rating from 90 to 92, with substantial improvements in Racecraft and Pace.

Additionally, Schumacher's performances for Haas at Silverstone and Austria have also increased his Overall Rating by two, with improved scores in Experience, Racecraft and Awareness. Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Daniel Ricciardo have all seen improvements in their ratings. Inconsistent performances from Monaco to Hungary have seen some drivers' ratings take a tumble. Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, and Yuki Tsunoda have seen their Overall Rating reduced mainly due to Pace, while Pierre Gasly's Awareness and Racecraft have also impacted his score. Esteban Ocon and Nicolas Latifi also lost a point in their Overall Rating. The complete updated in-game F1 22 Driver Ratings can be seen here. Driver ratings are broken into five categories alongside an overall score. The categories are: