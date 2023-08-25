Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1 23, Formula 1

F1 23 Announces New Massive Updates & Pro Challenges

EA Sports will add a new update to F1 23 next week, bringing with it new challenges against a pair of top performers and more.

EA Sports revealed this morning that they will be adding a new massive update to F1 23 that will restart the season and add some new challenges to the mix. According to the team, they will be launching the first of two brand-new Pro Challenges, where fans can go wheel-to-wheel against EA Sports ambassadors Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in ghost lap time trials that will test your mettle. Verstappen will challenge you to race against him at Circuit Zandvoort, while Ricciardo will stake his claim at an updated Singapore track. The game will also be adding in new and updated F1 World challenges and a number of other content upgrades. We have more info about it below, as the content will be released on August 29th, and the ratings update will drop on September 18th.

"From August 29 to September 4, fans can go head-to-head with back-to-back World Champion Max Verstappen in an intense lap time trial. With Verstappen setting the bar high, players who beat his time of 1:10:621 will earn his special Formula 1 Dutch Gran Prix 2023 helmet in-game to recognize their victory. On September 5, players will be beckoned to surpass the lap time set by Charles Leclerc to win a special Scuderia Ferrari item for the Formula 1 Pirelli Ggan Premio D'Italia 2023. The latest update will bring a host of new content for fans to enjoy, including the anticipated return of Daniel Ricciardo to F1 23. From August 29, players can take the wheel as the Aussie racing legend in-game and enjoy the new layout of the Marina Bay Circuit, which has been updated to reflect the real-world changes to several corners. The third driver ratings update will follow on September 19, updating profiles to match real-life performance."

"More F1 World challenges will be available throughout September, including five F1 Replays events and new studio-curated Scenario Events featuring Valtteri Bottas, Logan Sargeant, and Lando Norris to test even the most seasoned veteran. F1 World will continue to deliver regular gameplay updates, earning players exclusive team and seasonal rewards, including special edition items like the recently added the Alfa Romeo F1 x Boogie Art Livery. Alongside competing on every circuit for the 2023 season with all teams and drivers, players can live the drama of Formula 1 in Braking Point 2, F1 23's enthralling narrative-driven story mode, and create their own legacy via the different single and multiplayer modes, including the widely popular My Team."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!