Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: codemasters, EA Sports, F1, F1 23, Formula 1

F1 23 Announces New Monthly Challenges & New F1 World

Check out the latest content that's been added to F1 23 this week as EA Sports have new monthly challenges for you to achieve.

EA Sports dropped new content for F1 23 this past week as they have introduced new Monthly Challenges, as well as added a new F1 World to the mix. F1 World serves as the new in-game hub created by the devs at Codemasters that will allow players to connect as drivers, giving them several new ways to engage with the sport. This is done so through daily, weekly, and seasonal content, which the team is currently providing to keep you busy around the clock. We have more info below on both of the new updates and a quote from the team, as it's all live in the game now.

Over the course of the season, F1 23 will deliver fresh content from studio-curated scenarios, Multiplayer races, Community Grands Prix, and Hot Laps challenges for players to compete in. Players can earn exclusive rewards tied to the 2023 season, such as special edition liveries, driver helmets, race suits, and more. As a bonus, all players who log in during the Austria Grand Prix weekend will receive Max Verstappen's special edition Miami Grand Prix race helmet.

Each month, 'F1 World' will be the home to a series of gameplay challenges that will test even the most seasoned veteran. To launch the regular content updates and celebrate this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, players can compete in a hot lap challenge at the Red Bull Ring and instantly receive the iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing's Miami Grand Prix car livery for use across 'F1 World' and My Team modes. Other 'F1 World' items can be earned with bronze, silver and gold challenge rewards depending on lap time. Available later in July, all-new 'F1 Replays' allows armchair F1 drivers to show they have what it takes by reliving the previous race and taking control of any of the 20 drivers in a replica Grand Prix. With the grid positions identical to those set for race day, players can now showcase their driving ability and see if they can match or improve on any of the driver's performances. 'F1 Replays' will appear in 'F1 World' following a race weekend.

"We're always looking for more ways to partner closely with Formula 1 and the F1 teams, and F1 World unlocks that potential and enables us to create real-world challenges and reward players with free exclusive one-off items for use throughout the season," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. "F1 Replays is another huge step forward allowing our players to jump into the previous Grand Prix and re-write history by competing with an identical grid."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!