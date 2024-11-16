Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 24, Formula 1

F1 24 Launches Season 4 With Events & New Content

F1 24 has launches Season 4 this week, bringing with it a ton fo new content, races, and events to the game, as well as a free weekend

Electronic Arts released a new season in F1 24 this week, as Season 4 has a bunch of new things for you to do and new content to play with. The season has a number of events that will take place over the next several weeks, as you can take on the Oscar Piastri Pro Challenge at the Circuit of The Americas, as well as relive Lewis Hamilton's most memorable victories with Mercedes presented in the all-new Challenge Career. You'll also see new customizations and rewards, as well as new iconic Race Scenarios from Abu Dhabi 2021, Spa 2022, and Bahrain 2014. We have snippets of their latest blog below as the season is now live.

F1 24 – Season 4

Free To Play Weekend (Nov 21 – Nov 25)

All players across PlayStation, Xbox Series, and PC can join the grid as part of the Free To Play weekend. Those racing in-game through the weekend can level up quickly with Double XP across various game modes to unlock new content and rewards. New players can also purchase the game at 60% off the standard retail price from platform retailers during these dates, with all in-game progress and unlocked content saved from the free trial. Whether you're a new player who's looking to hit the ground running or an existing racer looking to further progress in this season's Podium Pass, this is a perfect time to get on the grid. Be sure to regularly check your progress Podium Pass as you level up with double XP during the weekend to claim your rewards.

Austin Pro Challenge: Oscar Piastri (Nov 13 – Jan 6)

Another season, another Pro Challenge to take on. This time, you'll test your skill against McLaren's Oscar Piastri around the Circuit of the Americas. Those who watched the race may have noticed a special livery McLaren were running in partnership with Google Chrome. Well, if you claim Bronze by beating Oscar's time of 1:34.500 around the track, you'll unlock that same livery design for yourself, equipable on your F1 World car. That's not all, though. If you pick up a Silver on the leaderboard you'll also earn the Chrome Race Suit, and for those that grab Gold, the McLaren Chrome Gloves are waiting.

Challenge Career: Lewis Hamilton (Nov 13 – Jan 6)

Following last season's Challenge Career featuring Ayrton Senna, we've got another G.O.A.T contender in Season 4, as we celebrate Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking tenure with Mercedes coming to a close, ahead of his move to Ferrari for the 2025 season. With six Drivers Championship titles and over 150 podiums, we couldn't let this amazing career milestone go by without looking back on Lewis' journey with the silver arrows. Take on a series of races at the tracks where the #44 car had its most memorable victories, and unlock rewards for completing each Episode:

Episode #1 (Nov 13-22) – Bahrain, Austria, Japan Reward: "End of an Era" Gloves

Episode #2 (Nov 22-Dec 2) – China, Monaco, Canada Reward: Double XP Token

Episode #3 (Dec 2-11) – Spain, Great Britain, Hungary Reward: "End of an Era" Helmet

Episode #4 (Dec 11-20) – Belgium, Italy, Azerbaijan Reward: Double XP Token

Episode #5 (Dec 20-30) – Singapore, Texas Reward: "End of an Era" Race Suit

Episode #6 (Dec 30-Jan 6) – Brazil, Abu Dhabi Reward: "End of an Era" Livery



