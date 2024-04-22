Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 24, Formula 1

F1 24 Offer Up New Deep Dive Gameplay Video On Handling

EA Sports have revealed the first of a few new videos for F1 24, as they show off some of the changes to handling in this edition.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils a gameplay video showcasing F1 24's overhauled handling.

Close collaboration with Max Verstappen on the new Dynamic Handling system.

F1 24 introduces a new suspension kinematics system for realistic car feel.

Enhanced tyre behavior under various conditions adds to race realism in F1 24.

EA Sports has released the first of a few new videos that will come out for F1 24 leading up to the game's release, as they have focused more on the game's Dynamic Handling. The team has given this year's installment a bit of an overhaul in many ways, improving the way a lot of the mechanics work so that it feels like you're driving the real deal. Handling was one of the areas that apparently got a vast overhaul in the way it works so that there's a bit of realism to it without making it so rough you'll be frustrated. You can check out the video above along with snippets from the latest blog about it below, as the game will be out on May 31.

F1 24 – Dynamic Handling

We worked closely with Max Verstappen on the new EA Sports Dynamic Handling, which will redefine the feeling of the car to produce more realistic and predictable performance across wheel and pad. It starts with a brand new suspension kinematics system that gives our cars a much more realistic feeling of weight distribution and center of gravity. The spring and damper forces have been revised to give a better sense of how the car reacts to varying loads and attitudes through all different types of corners. This also gives you more flexibility over car setups. You'll need to prioritize the right suspension compromise, depending on each track layout and your personal driving style. As a driver, do you want more stability in the high-speed sections or better traction at low speed? You now have better control and more realistic tools to tune these variables to your liking.

We've made some big improvements to how tyres behave in F1 24, to add even more to the realism of the cars. Our temperature model in F1 24 is brand new, with more variation in both the carcass and surface temperatures depending on factors like the tyre pressures, ambient conditions, track conditions, and your own driving style. In clean air, a smooth operator can make the most of their tyres and extend their stint in the race, whereas an aggressive driver in dirty air, locking their brakes, is much more likely to damage their rubber and wear it out faster. We've also improved how the tyres interact with the track surface in variable conditions. For instance, as the track starts to dry out again after a rain shower, you can seek out the remaining wet parts of the circuit to cool your wets or intermediates. You'll also notice more realistic transitions between wet and dry, creating more jeopardy around when to make that all-important decision to box for a change.

