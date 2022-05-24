Factory Management Sim Good Company Will Launch On PC In June

The Irregular Corporation and developer Chasing Carrots have finally given a proper release date for Good Company on PC. This factory management sim takes a much more in-depth approach to run what is marketed to be a trail-blazing tech corporation on the verge of hitting it big. The game has been sitting in Early Access since 2020, but finally, we will be seeing the full version of the game come out on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on June 21st. You can learn more about the game below.

Good Company is an in-depth management sim about building a bustling tech corporation in a world inspired by the trail-blazing spirit of Silicon Valley. Assemble complex production lines, manage employee logistics, and sell high-quality products on the market to become the best company in the whole county! Turn a garage into your first manufacturing headquarters and eventually develop it into a leading tech corp. Purchase materials, hire staff and craft a wide range of items as you focus on building an efficient production line that always keeps the goods flowing!

Create complex production loops using a powerful logistics system. Expand into new buildings and improve efficiency with zone management, work policies and fully automated machines. Design new tech products that will conquer an ever-changing market. Focus on in-demand features and create high-quality products – or just squeeze as much profit out of them as you can!

Build beyond your humble beginnings by expanding your facilities, investing in new markets and researching new technology. Manufacture advanced products like robots and improve workflow using the power of conveyor belts! Tackle ranked missions and bonus challenge levels in a Campaign mode that follows the story of a local entrepreneur determined to save the economy of their home county! Or carve your own path in an endless Freeplay mode with unlimited possibilities.