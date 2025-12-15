Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: fairy tail, Fairy Tail: Dungeons, Ginolabo, Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab

Fairy Tail: Dungeons Receives Nintendo Switch Release Date

After having already been released on PC for a year and a half, Fairy Tail: Dungeons will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next month

Experience a deck-building roguelike adventure as Fairy Tail heroes explore mysterious, perilous dungeons.

Build unique decks, unlock amulets, form teams, and use card combos to conquer the dungeon’s depths.

Features ten playable characters, an original boss by Hiro Mashima, and a Celtic-inspired soundtrack.

Developer Ginolabo and publisher Kodansha Game Creators' Lab have confirmed that they are bringing the game Fairy Tail: Dungeons to the Nintendo Switch next month. This will be a complete port of the PC version with everything added to the game so far, as well as bug fixes and adjustments. Plus the free update the PC version will be getting on the same date of the Switch launch, which will happen on January 7, 2025.

Fairy Tail: Dungeons

Fairy Tail: Dungeons is a deck-building roguelike where you combine magic cards and outwit your enemies to win battles. Players control Fairy Tail characters with diverse abilities and skills, exploring dungeons within a limited number of steps. Using decks built to suit their strategy, they defeat enemies that attack them, aiming to reach the deepest part of the dungeon. One day, Natsu and Happy discover a mysterious door has suddenly appeared below the guild. Inside, they find a strange, expansive dungeon that saps all intruders of their powers. With no means to defend themselves, the two seem doomed until an Exceed called Labi comes to their aid. Once they hear about Labi's missing friend, Natsu and Happy decide to head for the deepest depths themselves.

Use the cards in your deck to attack, defend, cast magic, and more. Power up your deck further with cards won in battle or found in treasure chests. Use cards in a specific order to activate Magic Chains for punishing amounts of damage. Explore the solo dungeon and unlock powerful skills before your lantern goes out. If you're lucky, you might even run into fellow guild members who can join up with you! Even if you fall in battle, the points you earn exploring will unlock amulets which will aid in future runs through the dungeon. Don't let defeat stop you. Try and try again!

Players can control a whopping ten characters. Each character has their own fighting style and fortes. Natsu, a balanced all-rounder. Lucy, who calls on her unique celestial spirits to wreak havoc on the battlefield. Gray, who uses diverse molding magic to gain tactical advantage, and many more! Discover how to use each effectively and earn the upper hand in battle. Form a team with three characters you've trained in the solo dungeon, and dive deep into the depths. Find tomes inside to power up your team's stats. Don't miss out on the final boss—an original character illustrated by Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima himself! Features a soundtrack produced by Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta. The world of Fairy Tail comes alive through Celtic-inspired sounds that add a vibrant backdrop to the battles and story scenes.

