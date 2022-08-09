Fall Guys Adds New Sonic The Hedgehog Costumes

SEGA and Epic Games have come together to add a new set of costumes to Fall Guys from the iconic Sonic The Hedgehog series. These are a special set of costumes that will be added to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, as you will be getting five added to the game for a limited time. Those five costumes are Sonic himself, Tails, Knuckles, Super Sonic, and Dr. Robotnik. Like a lot of the costumes in the game, they don't do anything to improve your chance of winning, they're just outfits that are there to make you look special and nothing more.

However, these are extra special as they're only going to be available for four days! YES! You read that correctly, you only have four days to collect them. (Or maybe a year later, depending on how the two companies feel about bringing it back again.) These will go into the shop on August 11th and will vanish at the end of the day on August 15th. We have more details on them below as you now have two days to prepare for their arrival!

To celebrate over 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog, Fall Guys is introducing a brand new Sonic-themed level and new Outfits. Will Sonic speed through the course or will Knuckles take a tumble? Whatever bean you choose, you're sure to have fun in the new zone. The new 'Bean Hill Zone' level tasks the speedy little beans with collecting as many rings as possible to win rewards including: "Bean Hill Zone" Nameplate – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 400 Points

Bonus Rings Pattern Outfit – 600 Points

400 Kudos – 800 Points

Sonic Sneakers – 1000 Points What would a new Fall Guys event be without some new costumes? Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Super Sonic, and even the delightfully diabolical Dr. Robotnik, can all be found in the store for the duration of the event, with the new Sonic Foot Tap emote bringing them to life in spectacular fashion.