Fall Guys Releases A New Costume For Valentine's Day

If you thought Fall Guys was going to go through Valentine's Day and not have something special planned for you, you're crazy. The team at Mediatonic has added costumes here and there for special occasions in the past as they are basically making their own unique collection of one-off designs designed to get you to pop in and snag them before they vanish into eternity. (Or, let's be honest, until there come up with some mega event where everything they've ever made in the past is now back on the market.) For this particular Valentine's Day, Fall Guys has "fallen" for the players with a heartfelt message and a special costume for you to get your hands on. Starting today and running all the way through February 16th, you can decorate your jelly bean to look like one of the most adorable designs they've made yet with this Red Panda costume for 1000 Kudos per piece.

Along with the fun little costume, the team also shot a special video, which you can check out below. If you don't get the reference after seeing it thousands of times since the '90s, this is a parody of the film Love Actually. Beyond that, there's not much else to this costume other than its a fun cosmetic that they decided to throw onto the market. As far as we can tell, there's nothing special about any of the courses today as they haven't changed anything or added any special effects to match the day. Which would have been fin to see some heart-shaped obstacles to navigate around or more of a Valentine's Day chocolate look to some of the parts that are clearly candy. Oh well, maybe next year.