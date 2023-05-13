Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction Has Launched Epic Games has launched Fall Guys Season 4 this week, as the aptly named Creative Construction will get you building.

Epic Games and Mediatonic have officially launched Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction this week, with some new things to do and compete in. The primary focus of all this is on giving players a brand new toolset to mess around with, along with 50 new Rounds to compete in that will keep you not only on your toes but thinking creatively. As well as a crossover or two, as you can see the new outfits for your beans from Hello Kittd down below. We got more details for you on how the Creative section will work, along with more detail on the season in general. But you can get the finer details on the launch blog.

Fall Guys Creative

A comprehensive and full-featured level editor that allows players to create custom Rounds and share them with the community.

Players get the same tools as the developers for Round creation – all new levels from here on will be crafted in Fall Guys Creative.

We'll be using a mix of in-game analytics around most played and longest play-time to help us find which Rounds the community are loving, as well as surfacing levels from our community channels when selecting community-made levels for inclusion in the main Fall Guys Show Selector.

Season Pass is now Fame Pass