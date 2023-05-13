Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction Has Launched
Epic Games has launched Fall Guys Season 4 this week, as the aptly named Creative Construction will get you building.
Epic Games and Mediatonic have officially launched Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction this week, with some new things to do and compete in. The primary focus of all this is on giving players a brand new toolset to mess around with, along with 50 new Rounds to compete in that will keep you not only on your toes but thinking creatively. As well as a crossover or two, as you can see the new outfits for your beans from Hello Kittd down below. We got more details for you on how the Creative section will work, along with more detail on the season in general. But you can get the finer details on the launch blog.
Fall Guys Creative
- A comprehensive and full-featured level editor that allows players to create custom Rounds and share them with the community.
- Players get the same tools as the developers for Round creation – all new levels from here on will be crafted in Fall Guys Creative.
- We'll be using a mix of in-game analytics around most played and longest play-time to help us find which Rounds the community are loving, as well as surfacing levels from our community channels when selecting community-made levels for inclusion in the main Fall Guys Show Selector.
Season Pass is now Fame Pass
- Players can now expect more regular and better value content drops with the launch of the new Fame Pass system, replacing the previous Season Pass system. Each season will now contain multiple, consecutive Fame Passes lasting 4-7 weeks and consisting of 40 rewards.
- Hello Kitty is the first Fame Pass star, with the Hello Kitty Costume unlocking immediately when you buy the Pass.
- Like the Season Pass before it, the Fame Pass will still retain a free progression path, with the Hello Kitty-inspired Cutest Friend Costume available for all Fall Guys players to unlock.