Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Gets A New Developer Video

Mediatonic and Devolver Digital have released one more episode of Behind The Schemes before Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is released. The game has basically been everywhere online as people have been playing the beta and the previews for the game, already making it a massive hit on social media as well as on Twitch and YouTube. When the game is officially released on August 4th, 2020, it's basically already a going to be a hit. So this final dev video is more or less a final wrap-up to the story they've been telling in the videos and giving you all you need to know on the game before its released. This particular one features JT and his quest for "dirt" on Devolver's games. Which lands him in London invading the Mediatonic offices. Enjoy the video below!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown! Massive Online Pandemonium: Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. Competitive & Cooperative: Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated! Comically Physical: Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure! Delightfully Customizable: Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.