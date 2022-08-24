Fall Of Porcupine Focuses On Healthcare Workers' Plight & Hardships

Assemble Entertainment has revealed new details for their game Fall Of Porcupine, as it will be coming to PC and consoles next year. Developed by German studio Buntspecht Games, this is a cute and cuddly title in which they explore many of the hardships and dedication of healthcare workers everywhere. Giving you a sense of what these professionals go through in a wholesome kind of way. The game doesn't have an official release date yet beyond the idea it's coming out in 2023, but for now, you can check out the trailer.

Delicately dealing with difficult subject matter while doubling down on the importance of friendship, Fall Of Porcupine tells an emotional story from the perspective of a young doctor in a lovingly illustrated world. Finley is a fresh new face in the town of Porcupine, and players must guide the wet-behind-the-ears doctor through his first few weeks of medical residency. At first glance, the small town of Porcupine is a quaint, friendly place where everyone knows and warmly greets each other. However, after living there for any length of time, it's clear that not everyone is as honest as they appear to be. As if that wasn't devastating enough, Finley will be confronted with a different dilemma altogether: the collision of work and daily life – a reflection of an unhealthy and systemic issue in the healthcare industry at large. You've Got a Friend in Me: Engage in funny, profound, and serious dialogues with townsfolk, where you can choose from branching dialogue trees. Choose wisely, as they influence character relationships.

Engage in funny, profound, and serious dialogues with townsfolk, where you can choose from branching dialogue trees. Choose wisely, as they influence character relationships. Journey of Self-Discovery: Though the cute and loveable characters and cozy world take center stage; Fall of Porcupine is not afraid to tackle serious topics to truly find out where it hurts, and why.

Though the cute and loveable characters and cozy world take center stage; of is not afraid to tackle serious topics to truly find out where it hurts, and why. Secrets Beneath the Surface: At first glance, the small town is a warm, friendly place where everyone knows and greets each other. However, dark shadows lurk beyond this friendly facade. Discover the town's secrets, and be on guard!

At first glance, the small town is a warm, friendly place where everyone knows and greets each other. However, dark shadows lurk beyond this friendly facade. Discover the town's secrets, and be on guard! Fondly Familiar Gameplay: Fall of Porcupine is a highly polished and unique story-adventure for those who love mystery RPGs and heartwarming stories. The simple but fun gameplay mechanics and creatively designed characters and world speak to mainstream-, indie-, and first time-gamers alike.