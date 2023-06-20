Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, fallout 76

Fallout 76 Releases The Once In A Blue Moon Update

Things are looking mighty scary in the dark as Fallout 76 receives the long-awaited Once In A Blue Moon update today.

Bethesda Softworks has unleashed the latest update for Fallout 76, as players can sink their teeth into Once In A Blue Moon. The crux of this particular update features two new Public Events, both of which are bring called "Safe and Sound" and "Beasts of Burden" The content also adds two new cryptids in the form of the Blue Devil and the Ogua. Those of you who already own the game can access the content now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation! We have some of the details for you below, along with the latest trailer, as you can read the finer details on their blog.

New Public Events

Vinny Costa, head of operations for the Blue Ridge Caravan Company is impatient with the members of the caravan, believing they're not pulling their own weight and contributing enough. Work with the caravan members to get them back up to speed and earn some sweet Blue Ridge Caravan-themed items as a reward!

Safe and Sound

The Middle Mountain Cabins have been renovated to become the latest and greatest Brahmin pitstop, but it seems they're frequently visited by unwanted guests. Players are tasked with keeping these critters away while also repairing The Repeller Speaker system so they can repel the creatures and keep their Brahmin safe and sound.

Beasts of Burden

Luca Costa needs some help after a group of local Cultists stole his Brahmin and cargo of makeshift explosives. Players will need to help him get it back before his Uncle Vinny hears about it. Players should be vigilant to not disturb the local wildlife, as there's been strange rumblings in the woods nearby. Once in a Blue Moon also marks the beginning of Fallout 76 Season 13, Shoot for the Stars. During this season, players will explore old Hollywood movie sets as they work their way through 100 ranks to collect rewards with even more to be earned for Fallout 1st members.

Fallout 76 Costa Business Daily Quests

Resident grouch and taskmaster, Vinny Costa, hasn't been happy with the performance of his employees lately, and he'd be happy to throw some caps at anyone willing to solve the problem. Players can learn all about what has the caravanners' boots stuck in the mud, and collect some unique rewards along the way, in this series of one-off Daily Quests. Unlike other Dailies, players will only be able to complete this series of 7 quests once, but each has a unique Blue Ridge-themed reward, ranging from C.A.M.P. items to outfits.

