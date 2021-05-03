Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Adds New Vegas Expansion To Its Roster

Wasteland warriors, you can finally breathe easy (well, easy enough), for the wait is over! Game design company Modiphus has finished up their work on the New Vegas expansion for Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, and now has the miniatures for that expansion up for preorder! You heard that right: preorders are now live!

According to Modiphus' press release on this subject, players will be able to purchase Fallout: Wasteland Warfare's core game for £60.00 GBP and up, and preorder the New Vegas expansion's boxes for £30.00 GBP and up. Some interesting key features of this game include:

Viva New Vegas – A rich, captivating storyline based on the legendary exploits of the vault-dweller from Bethesda's hit RPG video game Fallout: New Vegas

A rich, captivating storyline based on the legendary exploits of the vault-dweller from Bethesda's hit RPG video game Fallout: New Vegas Two Factions, One City – Picking a fight with either the New California Republic (NCR) or Caesar's Legion might not be the wisest decision for up-and-comers. However, it's possible, as both factions are coming in this expansion complete with paintable models

Picking a fight with either the New California Republic (NCR) or Caesar's Legion might not be the wisest decision for up-and-comers. However, it's possible, as both factions are coming in this expansion complete with paintable models Pick a Card, Any Card – A brand new set of fundamental cards (items, AI, and unit) tailor-made for the NCR and Caesar's Legion factions. As well as new narrative cards like the Stranger, Danger, Creature, Event, Explore, and Quests to flesh out games with that distinct New Vegas flavor

A brand new set of fundamental cards (items, AI, and unit) tailor-made for the NCR and Caesar's Legion factions. As well as new narrative cards like the Stranger, Danger, Creature, Event, Explore, and Quests to flesh out games with that distinct New Vegas flavor Machines and Monsters – Survivors, Super Mutants, and Robots all have their own distinct and lavishly detailed expansion units to bring the Mojave Desert's denizens to life in a thrilling tabletop setting

Preorders are apt to be fulfilled towards the end of May of this year. Are you excited for this release? Have you played around in the Wastelands of New Vegas on your TV screen? Did you have a good time in doing so? Let us know what you think in the comments below!